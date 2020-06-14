ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Upset by "rampant" violations of New York's pandemic-fighting restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened Sunday to pull liquor licenses of scofflaw restaurants and even reinstate closings in areas where local governments fail to enforce rules.
Manhattan and Long Island's tony Hamptons were singled out as problem areas by Cuomo, who said the state has received 25,000 complaints of reopening violations. He said the violations endanger the state's fragile progress in the fight against the coronavirus as it slowly relaxes restrictions enacted in March.
"We are not kidding around with this. You're talking about jeopardizing people's lives," Cuomo said at his daily briefing.
The warning comes a day after the Democractic governor reacted sternly to a short Twitter video from New York City of young people enjoying a warm day packed tightly on a city street, many without masks.
New York officials are trying to avoid the fate of states seeing a surge in new cases after reopening. New York's coronavirus-related hospitalizations are declining and the state recorded 23 deaths Saturday, the lowest one-day coronavirus death toll since the early days of the crisis.
Cuomo made clear there could be consequences for localities where police fail to enforce social distancing and other pandemic-related rules.
"Before I reverse a statewide position, I'll tell you what I'm going to do," he said. "I'm going to reverse it in those areas that are not in compliance with the rules."
Cuomo said the state is prepared to take action against individuals who violate open container laws as well as restaurants and bars violating terms of their licenses.
SATURDAY REPORT
On Saturday the governor reported that New York recorded its lowest one-day coronavirus death toll and hospitalization total since the early days of the crisis in March. The western part of the state and the Capital region are poised to enter the third phase of reopening this week, he said.
The state tallied 32 virus-related deaths on Friday, a slight decrease from the previous day after some recent fluctuations in the daily toll. The daily death tally peaked at 799 on April 8. On Friday, there were 1,734 people being treated for the disease in hospitals across the state, the fewest since March 20.
The state has gone from having the highest coronavirus infection rate in the country to one of the lowest, Cuomo said.
“We’ve done it. We have tamed the beast. We are now 180 degrees on the other side,” he said, comparing New York with more than a dozen states that have seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
“The people of this state by their actions have saved thousands of lives. That is not overly dramatic. that is not rhetorical,” the governor said.
Cuomo implored New Yorkers to continue wearing masks in public, chiding young people especially for wearing them — ineffectively — on their chins as he demonstrated the proper way to wear one. He also singled out protesters hitting the streets in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and police officers, who've been spotted flouting facial protection requirements.
"It is the law and the law is the law for the police," Cuomo said.
Cuomo said Western New York, which includes the Buffalo area, is expected to hit benchmarks to enter the third phase of reopening on Tuesday, with the Capital region following on Wednesday.
In Phase Three, restaurants can reopen for indoor dining but only at up to half-capacity, with a minimum of 6 feet or physical barriers required between tables and face coverings for all employees. Personal care businesses, such as tattoo and piercing parlors, appearance, massage therapists and nail salons, can also open, with similar social distancing restrictions.
Central New York, the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and the Southern Tier are already in Phase Three. All other parts of the state are in Phase Two, except for New York City, which entered Phase One a week ago.
