American Legion regional tourneys, World Series canceled

PLATTSBURGH — Cancellations are becoming the new norm of the sports world, and the list got a bit bigger Tuesday.
Announced via its website, the American Legion canceled its baseball regionals and World Series after the Americanism Commission made the decision.
The choice to cancel due to COVID-19 includes all eight regional tournaments in addition to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
“These times are unparalleled, and while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program," Americanism Commission official Richard Anderson said in a statement.
“The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do.”
Locally and within New York, no American Legion baseball events have been canceled.
"The national championships and regional championships are canceled, but we have not received word on the state championship and district championships and things of that level," Clinton County Mariners Director of Baseball Operations Kris Doorey said.
"For us with the Clinton County Mariners and Post 1619, we will do whatever is in the best interest of the kids. At the end of the day, it's about the kids playing baseball. Hopefully, there is going to be a baseball season, but safety is of the utmost concern."
A decision of this magnitude being made in April when the events canceled were not scheduled until August created a discouraging feeling for many.
Even though there is disappointment, Clinton County Sr. Mariners head coach Gary Duquette said health needs to be prioritized.
"To hear that news now and know it's just April 7, it's so early and disheartening and depressing," Duquette said.
"There are people out here that know a lot more about the virus than I do, so if they say the kids can't play, we are going to think about the kids' safety before anything else, and we are not going to play."
Tryouts for the 14U, Jr. and Sr. Mariners are tentatively scheduled for May 17, and the first game for the Sr. Mariners is slated to be played June 5, as part of the Brian Mehan Memorial Tournament at Lefty Wilson Field.
The New York State Sr. Championship Tournament is scheduled to start July 25.
If health officials deem it safe to play baseball this summer, all involved in the Mariners organization are determined to allow for there to be baseball.
"I want to keep my hopes up and think things will turn around sooner rather than later, and even if we can salvage anything at some point during the summer, getting the kids out to play ball during the summer would be a win in my book," Duquette said.
"We have so many kids in the organization. We want to give them an opportunity to play if possible."
