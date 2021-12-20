PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments have reported almost 400 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday.
As of Monday, there were more than 800 active cases in the tri-county area.
The Clinton County Health Department reported a collective 220 new cases, and was monitoring 343 people in isolation and 479 in precautionary quarantine Monday.
The Essex County Health Department said 66 cases had emerged since Thursday and there were 198 active cases.
Franklin County Public Health posted 108 new cases and, on Monday, 282 active cases.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services announced one new case Friday.
There were 26 active cases in Akwesasne's southern portion, and 21 additional people in quarantine.
On Sunday, there were 97 people hospitalized with COVID in the North Country, 19 of whom were in the intensive care unit, according to state Department of Health data.
As of Monday, there were 20 COVID-positive patients in the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, four of whom were in the ICU, Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said.
The tribe said three members were hospitalized as of Friday, but were no longer considered active cases due to the amount of time they had been receiving care.
All New Yorkers age 5 or older are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
You can also go to vaccinefinder.org/search/ to find clinics and locations by zip code and preferred vaccine, text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.
Go to tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
