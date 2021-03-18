MALONE — In-person visitation at the Alice Center’s Skilled Nursing Facility at the Alice Hyde Medical Center has been temporarily suspended following a positive COVID-19 test, the facility said in a news release Thursday.
A SNF employee tested positive Wednesday, Susan Biondoillo, Alice Hyde’s assistant vice president of Long Term Care, said. The employee, who was fully vaccinated, has not been showing any symptoms and has been placed in quarantine, following New York State Department of Health guidelines.
“We know it is incredibly difficult for our families and residents to have visitation suspended,” Biondolillo said. “We continue to work directly with families to ensure our residents and their loved ones can connect through phone calls and digital meeting technology, and our ultimate goal continues to be resuming visitation as quickly and safely as possible, while continuing our commitment to putting everyone’s health and safety first.”
SNF’s positive test was reported a little more than two weeks after the facility welcomed back visitors after months of not allowing any due to positive cases among residents and employees, the release said.
Under current Department of Health guidelines, long-term care facilities must be COVID-free for at least 14 days before allowing in-person visitation, the facility said.
Visitation at the Alice Hyde Center’s Assisted Living Program has not been affected, the release said.
