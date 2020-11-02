MALONE — Amid rising cases of COVID-19, University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center suspended all non-medical hospital visitation Monday.
Over the weekend, the number of active cases in Franklin County spiked, including seven new cases reported on Saturday alone.
Until further notice, no visitors will be allowed, with limited exceptions for individuals such as pediatric patients, labor and delivery patients, those receiving end-of-life care and patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to a press release from Alice Hyde.
"Protecting our patients, our employees and our hospital continues to be our top priority,” Alice Hyde COO Matt Jones said in a statement.
“These temporary restrictions help protect our health care system so we’re able to care for our community, and protect those who might be at higher risk of becoming infected and severely ill because of underlying health conditions.”
ALICE CENTER
The hospital's skilled nursing and assisted living facility, The Alice Center, halted visitation last week after three cases were linked to the facility.
As of Monday, seven residents and six staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, and an additional three residents who were symptomatic had been diagnosed clinically positive even though they tested negative, the release said.
Alice Hyde Associate Vice President of Long-Term Care Susan Biondolillo said the center was working with Franklin County Public Health on contact tracing, and isolation precautions had been put in place.
“We’re working closely with public health officials and communicating directly with residents’ families and loved ones, to ensure they have the latest information on steps we are taking to limit the virus’ spread and protect our residents and employees,” Biondolillo said in a statement.
“As we have since the beginning of this pandemic, we will continue to act with an abundance of caution to protect our residents and employees.”
