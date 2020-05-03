MALONE — The University of Vermont Health Network Alice Hyde Medical Center is reopening its Walk-In clinic, effective May 1.
The reopening was announced in a press release Thursday, and the Alice Hyde Walk-In Clinic at 134 Park Street will observe its regular daily hours, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CALL AHEAD
Patient screening processes related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will remain in effect.
Walk-In patients are asked to call the office at 518-481-2800 before arriving at the office.
Staff in the clinic will screen patients before admitting them to the office, the release said.
“Alice Hyde’s Walk-In Clinic is an incredibly important resource for people with emergent medical needs in our community, as well as those without a Primary Care Provider,” said Kelly Beach, director of practice operations for Alice Hyde’s Outpatient Medical Services. “We’re pleased to be reopening the clinic and restoring this important access to medical care.”
PHASED REOPENING
Reopening Alice Hyde Walk-In Clinic is the first step the hospital has taken to emerge from its COVID-19 pandemic preparedness plan.
Visitation restrictions at both the hospital and the Alice Center remain in effect, and the hospital continues to suspend the use of hospital facilities by any outside groups.
Alice Hyde Chief Operating Officer Matt Jones said that work around a phased plan to re-open elective surgeries and procedures at the hospital is ongoing, and that Alice Hyde will share more information on its plan to restart elective services as it becomes available.
STATE GUIDELINES
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday night issued an executive order identifying 35 counties where elective surgeries will be allowed, based on COVID-19 infection rates and hospital inpatient volumes.
State health officials subsequently issued guidance on reporting guidelines and policy requirements eligible hospitals must meet to resume elective procedures.
Those requirements include maintaining social distancing and PPE guidance, ensuring adequate staffing and medical surgical supplies, and testing all patients for COVID-19 as part of the hospital’s pre-operative evaluation process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.