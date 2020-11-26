Alice Hyde reports $1.4 million

MALONE — University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center officials announced Tuesday that the Malone organization ended its fiscal year with a $1.4 million deficit.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic impacts — including delays or temporary suspensions in elective and non-essential procedures earlier this year — that could have been much worse had the hospital not received more than $10 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Without the stimulus funding we would have ended up losing nearly $12 million,” Alice Hyde CFO Christopher Hickey said in a statement, “and that would have been devastating for the organization.”
VOLUMES DOWN
Alice Hyde's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. The hospital posted $95.3 million in revenue and $96.7 million in operating expenses over its 2020 fiscal year, a press release said.
Prior to when the pandemic hit, The Press-Republican reported that Alice Hyde's revenues were down $1.3 million in the first quarter. Hickey said it was unlikely that, even sans COVID-19, the organization would have ended the fiscal year in the black "primarily because our path to a positive operating margin was based on bringing on new physicians, and those physicians did not start until later in the year.”
In the press release, Hickey additionally noted expenses grew at a rate of about 3 percent from Fiscal Year 2019, while patient revenue growth came under two percent.
During the apex of the pandemic's first wave in April and May, patient revenue missed monthly budget targets by millions of dollars, he continued.
Though that started to improve over the summer months, the ongoing second wave is once again driving down volumes.
“We were starting to see the return of volumes to normal levels,” Hickey said. “However, reemergence of COVID-19 has impacted that.”
Based on numbers provided by Alice Hyde, the 2020 fiscal year saw a 24.6 percent decrease in inpatient discharges, a 14.5 percent decline in emergency department visits, 15.3 percent less births and 5.1 percent fewer patient visits at the organization's on- and off-campus facilities from Fiscal Year 2019 levels.
Most notably, the number of surgeries dropped by 35 percent, from 3,051 to 1,983.
TEMPORARY FURLOUGHS
Alice Hyde has worked to overcome challenges with decreasing patient revenue in part by controlling expenses, Alice Hyde COO Matt Jones said in a statement.
As of Sept. 30, the hospital's expenses were around $2.3 million below budget projects. Jones said those reductions took a number of forms, including temporary employee furloughs and a reduction in leaders' base pay and benefits.
Alice Hyde Associate Vice President of People and Patient Experience Emily Campbell said Wednesday that none of the temporary employee furloughs remained in effect.
“The drop in volumes associated with the COVID-19 pandemic affected dozens of Alice Hyde employees across every department in our organization," she continued.
"We worked very hard as a team to make sure the impact to our employees was as small as possible given the circumstances. The majority of furloughed employees returned to their positions within a few weeks, or were placed in alternative assignments to support our COVID response."
BASE PAY REDUCTIONS
The reductions in base pay and pause in retirement contributions for hospital leaders remains in effect for senior executives, Alice Hyde Communications Specialist Phillip Rau said Wednesday.
"Other hospital leaders affected by these measures have had their base pay and benefits packages restored. These measures are part of a Health Network-wide response to the significant financial impacts of COVID-19, and are reviewed periodically by UVM Health Network leaders."
Other cost-saving measures taken included deferring some non-essential maintenance and reducing supply expenses to correspond with lower patient volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rau noted Alice Hyde benefited from UVM Health Network leveraging buying power to obtain medical supplies such as personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing supplies and pharmaceutical/therapeutic supplies.
SECURING FUTURE
Jones noted Alice Hyde has continued to grow its medical staff by adding primary care providers and specialty providers within general surgery, gastroenterology and urology service lines.
“Ensuring our patients have access to high-quality primary and specialty care close to home is work that never stops,” he added in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to achieve despite the challenges this pandemic continues to present.”
Alice Hyde President Michelle LeBeau said provider recruitment was central to meeting both the financial challenges posed by the pandemic and the changing needs of local communities.
“Securing our future and being here for our patients now and in the years to come is work that every member of our team contributes to every day through their adaptability, resilience and dedication,” she said.
“Our employees are compassionate, knowledgeable and committed to putting patients first every single day. We will continue to work together and provide the care our community needs.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
