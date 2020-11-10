MALONE — In the wake of Franklin County's first COVID-19 fatality and wide community spread that will shut down its schools through Jan. 4, University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center expanded its state-sponsored coronavirus testing program.
Effective immediately, testing of asymptomatic individuals at Alice Hyde's drive-thru COVID-19 test site, located at 130 Park St. in Malone behind Alice Hyde Occupational Health & Wellness, will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Providing this testing is one more way we are supporting our community through this pandemic,” Alice Hyde COO Matt Jones said in a statement, “and at this time we felt it was important to expand the availability of this testing option for our community.”
EVERYONE AT RISK
On Monday, Alice Hyde announced that an 89-year-old former resident of The Alice Center who had been admitted to the hospital Oct. 29 had died from the coronavirus the day before.
The number of COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at the long-term care facility grew from three on Oct. 30 to 24, per the latest numbers.
The county itself has also seen exponential growth in cases over that timeframe. On Oct. 30, Franklin County Public Health services reported four cases. Tuesday, County Manager Donna Kissane shared that 47 active cases were being monitored, plus two who were being hospitalized in other counties.
Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES announced Monday that Franklin County's seven school districts would transition to remote learning later this week or early next week.
In a statement, Kissane said it was recommended that people riding in a vehicle who are not from the same household wear face coverings and open windows, and that businesses and agencies were requested to ensure compliance with health guidelines.
"We are seeing more positive cases daily due to the spread of the virus from exposure," Kissane said. "The virus has no boundaries and everyone is at risk for infection.
"The best protection is staying home."
FREE OF CHARGE
Alice Hyde's testing program is free of charge to those who do not have symptoms and meet other criteria. Those include needing to be tested to return to or remain at work, being in precautionary or mandatory quarantine, or being essential workers who have direct public contact, a press release said.
A complete list of criteria is on the Alice Hyde website, alicehyde.com.
Testing of asymptomatic individuals during the designated times will be provided without a physician's order, but a completed requisition form also on Alice Hyde's website is required.
Fifteen tests will be offered during the two-hour testing period on week days set aside for those without symptoms. These individuals will remain in their vehicles for the whole process.
Test results will be available in seven to 14 days via the BioReference Laboratory patient portal and a hard copy will be mailed to each patient.
"Those with a positive result will be contacted directly by a hospital representative," the release said.
SYMPTOMS
Alice Hyde offers drive-thru testing at the Park Street site for symptomatic and pre-operative patients from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. week days and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. weekends.
Those who need a record of a negative test to return to work can request one from the Alice Hyde Health Information Services Department by calling 518-481-2392 or 518-481-2215.
Based on recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who should get tested for COVID-19 include those who have COVID-19 symptoms, have had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19-positive individual, or those who have been referred for testing by their health care providers or the county or state health departments, the release said.
Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
HEALTHY BEHAVIORS
Alice Hyde Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lisa Mark said those who have symptoms should remain at home while they await their test results and follow their health care provider's and/or public health officials' advice.
“COVID testing is an important tool to help us track the spread of the virus in our community, but it can also give people a false sense of security," Mark said in a statement.
"Getting tested will not protect you from catching or spreading the virus, and at best it is a snapshot of your condition at the time you are tested. Healthy behaviors such as masking, social distancing, and proper hand and respiratory hygiene are critical tools to protect ourselves and everyone else.”
— Cara Chapman contributed to this report
