MALONE — University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center has expanded its curbside telehealth program to multiple locations.
The Malone hospital launched the initiative in late April for Franklin County residents who do not have reliable internet access or access to a tablet, computer or smart phone through which they can participate in a video call, a press release said.
Patients who do not have a device will be provided with a tablet or iPad they can use from their vehicles to conduct video visits with their providers.
Licensed practical nurses are on-hand to help patients launch their video visits either with their own or borrowed technology.
The curbside telehealth program is now available at Tower Health Center in St. Regis Falls, Bessette Health Center in Chateaugay, Dwyer Health Center in Moira and at the hospital’s endocrinology practice, located at 20 Fourth St. in Malone.
Additionally, these services have been expanded at Alice Hyde's Primary Care building — located at 183 Park St. in Malone —, where they were initially launched, to include 10 providers whose services range from primary care to endocrinology.
Alice Hyde's telehealth program encompasses more than 20 providers whose specialties include pediatrics, cardiology and cancer care.
“Try it out. Don’t be afraid to continue with your medical care and your regular medical needs and your routine follow-ups, because this is a way we can care for you safely,” said Laura Rizzo, a family nurse practitioner and primary care provider at Tower Health Center.
“You can maintain contact (with your provider) and maintain some normalcy through all of this.”
Ensuring patients do not put off their health care needs is a top priority during the COVID-19 pandeimic, Rizzo said, adding that curbside telehealth services are one way Alice Hyde's providers are reimagining how health care delivery works.
“Curbside telehealth allows patients who might not otherwise be able to have a visit at all — because they don’t have the technology — to connect," she continued.
"I think patients like it because they can say they’ve seen me, and it’s not just a phone call. For the times we’re in, it's definitely a positive for folks.”
Call your primary care provider about telehealth or curbside telehealth services. If you do not have a primary care provider, call Alice Hyde's Walk-In Clinic at 518-481-2800.
