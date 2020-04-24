MALONE — The University of Vermont Health Network Alice Hyde Medical Center is expanding its telehealth program with a curbside telehealth initiative focused on ensuring those without internet access or telehealth technology can still connect with their health care provider.
Alice Hyde’s Curbside Telehealth program launched this week and is based at the hospital’s 183 Park St. Primary Care building and provides scheduled telehealth visits for patients who can’t use telehealth technology at home for a variety of reasons.
“Telehealth is a really great way to stay connected to your provider without having to go out or visit a doctor’s office in-person,” said Kelly Beach, Director of Practice Operations for Alice Hyde’s Outpatient Medical Services.
“What we’ve found since launching our telehealth program earlier this month is that some people need that additional piece of support, to ensure their virtual visit with their provider is successful."
To utilize the service, call your healthcare provider to schedule a time to come to 183 Park St.
For patients without the necessary technology, Alice Hyde will provide a tablet or iPad which the patient can use from their vehicle to conduct a video visit with their provider.
Others who have the technology, but may be too intimidated to conduct a virtual health care visit at home without assistance can still come and receive assistance from Alice Hyde staff.
When a patient schedules a curbside telehealth visit, a licensed practical nurse will be on-hand to help patients launch their video visit.
“What we want everyone to know is that they can get safe, effective health care during this crisis,” Beach said. “People don’t have to put off their own health care needs, or choose between staying safe during this pandemic and getting the care they need.”
Call 518-481-2800 to get enrolled with a provider and get set up for your virtual health care visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.