MALONE – An employee at UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center’s nursing home, The Alice Center, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday officials there said.
The organization responded quickly, beginning additional tests for employees and residents and notifying residents and their points of contact of the situation, as required by state Department of Health regulations, according to a news release.
Susan Biondolillo, Alice Hyde’s AVP of Long Term Care, addressed the positive test and the facility’s ongoing response in a statement Wednesday:
“On Wednesday morning we became aware that an employee at The Alice Center had tested positive for COVID-19. In response we notified the employee, who is asymptomatic and self-quarantining at home; every Alice Center employee; and, as per New York State Department of Health guidelines, all residents and their primary contact persons.
"We are doing everything possible to protect the health and safety of our residents and employees, including performing COVID-19 testing on all Alice Center employees; and are working with our residents and their primary contact persons to perform additional COVID-19 testing on residents.
"In addition to being proactive in our response, we also want to ensure that residents’ families have access to the latest information and understand all the steps we are taking to ensure the health and safety of their loved one during this time, and are connecting one-on-one with them so that we can answer their questions and concerns as well as share our plans and procedures.”
Testing on Alice Center employees, which took place throughout the day Wednesday, is expected to be complete today, the release said.
Tests for residents will begin today and are expected to be completed by the end of the day.
