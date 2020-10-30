MALONE — Three new COVID-19 cases linked to The Alice Center's Skilled Nursing Facility and Assisted Living Program suspended visitation for all residents Friday.
And about 25 miles away in Akwesasne, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported its second case this week.
ISOLATION PRECAUTIONS
According to a press release, the three Alice Center case-patients were a recently-discharged resident, a current resident and an employee.
University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center Associate Vice President of Long Term Care Susan Biondolillo said the discharged resident and employee were asymptomatic as of Friday afternoon while the current resident was exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
That person has been placed on an isolation unit and is being cared for by specifically designated employees.
The Malone facility was placed on isolation precautions, meaning all residents must remain in their rooms and employees must don full personal protective equipment — including gloves, gowns, masks and eye protection — at all times.
“Our first priority continues to be the health and safety of our residents, which is why we moved quickly to contact residents and their loved ones, suspend visitation and put in place protocols to protect our residents and employees," Biondolillo said in a statement.
"We know that COVID-19 is an opportunistic virus that continues to pose a serious threat to our community, and we will continue to be proactive in our response and do the things we know will protect our patients and our people.”
SYMPTOMATIC
The new Akwesasne case-patient is a community member who recently traveled off territory and exhibited symptoms upon their return, a press release from the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe said.
The person underwent an Abbott ID Now rapid test through the Tribe's Health Services, which confirmed they had COVID-19.
Health Services and the Franklin County Health Department coordinated to complete contact tracing.
TESTING OPTIONS
The Tribe's EOC is urging people to get tested for COVID-19.
Those who are symptomatic can receive rapid testing by calling Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services at 518-358-3141. Do not travel to the clinic without calling ahead of time.
Individuals who may be asymptomatic have the following options for testing:
• Drive-thru collection clinics at the former IGA building from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3, Nov. 10 and Nov. 17.
• The option to schedule a test by contacting Massena Hospital at 315-769-4321 or Mountain Medical Services at 518-521-3322.
Such testing is free for all Akwesasne residents and employees of local businesses and school districts. More information is available by calling Health Services or the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center at 518-320-0019.
