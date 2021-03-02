MALONE — The Alice Center updated its Skilled Nursing Facility's (SNF) visitation guidelines, requiring guests present a certified, negative COVID-19 test result within a new 72-hour window of the their scheduled visit.
Visits there were suspended in October, but resumed with some limitations in February. Guests were then required to pre-schedule visits and provide a negative test within seven days prior to that date.
The amended testing requirement was included in updated guidelines for visitation at skilled nursing facilities issued by New York State health officials earlier this week.
CHALLENGES
Alice Hyde’s Associate Vice President of Long-Term Care Susan Biondolillo said the facility was working to provide visitors a variety of testing options amid concerns that the shortened window of time they have to produce a negative test could present challenges to those hoping to visit loved ones.
"We know how challenging it can be to get a COVID-19 test result on this schedule," Biondolillo says in the release. "While we can’t guarantee that visitors will receive their result within the 72-hour window, we are committed to doing everything in our power to ensure our residents and their loved ones have the opportunity to connect in person.
"Presenting our visitors with multiple, no-cost options for COVID testing is just the right thing to do."
FREE TESTING OPTIONS
In a Tuesday release, the Alice Center noted two free COVID-19 testing opportunities:
• Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alice Hyde's Satellite State COVID testing site at 130 Park St. in Malone
• Sunday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton County COVID testing site at 295 New York Rd. in Plattsburgh
Individuals were also advised to check the New York State Department of Health test site locator to find a test site near them, review hours of operation and book appointments.
NOT FOR ALP
The Alice Center said the new guidelines did not apply to its Assisted Living Program (ALP), which resumed limited, in-person visitation Monday, Feb. 8.
Though located in the same building, officials said the two programs did not share staff or common spaces for residents, and were treated as separate facilities for the purposes of visitation under NYS Department of Health guidelines.
'CONSERVATIVE APPROACH'
The updated state guidelines gave facilities the option to expand visitation programs or change certain requirements, like foregoing the COVID test requirement for those who have been fully vaccinated, the release says.
Biondolillo said the center would continue to require COVID testing for vaccinated individuals and said the SNF’s limited, in-person visitation program would maintain all other restrictions, like barring visitors from residents’ rooms and limiting the total number of visitors in the facility at any given time.
Visitation at the SNF is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A full list of guidelines for the facility’s program is available on the Alice Hyde website.
“We will continue to take a conservative approach to visitation at this time," Biondolillo says, "in order to keep our residents safe and healthy."
