CROWN POINT – The Mountain Lake Services organization is working to contain a COVID-19 outbreak at group homes it operates in Crown Point.
The agency said Thursday that two program participants and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus at the group residences.
Mountain Lake Services Executive Director Jack Mudge said the organization, which supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Essex County, “has been working diligently to thwart the spread of COVID-19 among the population it serves.”
Despite their precautions, on Dec. 15, residents and workers began displaying symptoms of the coronavirus at homes operated by the agency in which people with disabilities live and are cared for by direct-service professionals working for Mountain Lake Services.
“COVID-19 can take a tremendous toll on individuals with disabilities, many of whom have underlying health conditions which can make recovery difficult,” Mudge said in a news release.
The agency tested 56 residents and employees at the homes, and after finding four had COVID-19, it quarantined 34 individuals, he said. Mountain Lake used the Adirondack Apothecary’s Moriah Pharmacy in Port Henry for Rapid Screen Lab Services.
Mountain Lake Services followed guidelines set by the State Department of Health and the State Office of People with Developmental Disabilities and is working closely with the Essex County Public Health Department to help contain and stop the spread of the virus in the group residences, Mudge said.
“I could not be prouder of the sacrifices that have been made by our folks and team members for the safety of each other,” he said in the release.
“While we have our current crisis, we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel as our folks and team move toward preparing for (COVID-19) vaccinations in the coming weeks.”
His staff has been under a lot of pressure because of the pandemic, Mudge said.
“It has been hard with people not being able to see family or friends, giving up traveling, holidays, going to work sites and wearing masks to protect themselves and our community.
“We are truly blessed to have such giving team members and participants here at Mountain Lake Services.”
