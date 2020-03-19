Agencies provide updates amid outbreak

PLATTSBURGH — Representatives from several community agencies provided updates on how their services are adapting amid the COVID-19 outbreak at a press conference Wednesday.
CVES BOCES
Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey said area teachers are continuing to provide quality instruction to the 16 component school district's 14,000 students.
“We understand that nothing at all can replace the importance and the quality of a teacher providing live instruction.
However, with that said, our teachers, our staff throughout all of our schools are committed to providing ... high-quality instruction in new and innovative ways.”
Davey added that every school district has a plan they have submitted to provide food to students, and was committed to providing mental health supports to students.
He had a message for students.
“This is not a snow day. This is a new way for our students to engage with our teachers."
SOCIAL SERVICES
Clinton County Department of Social Services Commissioner John Redden said all programs within the department were fully operational.
He noted that they were taking applications for home energy assistance, food stamps, public assistance and Medicaid.
DSS has waived all face-to-face requirements and is conducting interviews over the phone.
Redden added that the child welfare system remained fully up and running and continued to investigate reports of abuse and neglect.
He advised the public to call DSS, rather than come in, at 518-565-3300, where they will be directed to the proper programming.
“Our priorities are to ensure the health and safety of the citizens of Clinton County and that’s what we intend to do through this crisis.”
OFFICE FOR THE AGING
Clinton County Office for the Aging Director Darleen Collins said her agency wanted to make older adults aware of programs that had been suspended: all exercise programs and congregant nutrition sites, the adult day program at Third Age and the tax preparation program through AARP.
She noted that JCEO's Senior Outreach Program was still available via phone and that the personal care program through Expanded In-home Services for the Elderly was continuing.
Additionally, the home delivery meal program had plans in place to keep operating and has expanded its capacity to serve people who used to go to congregant sites.
Office for the Aging staff remained available via telephone.
Collins added that they have noticed a dramatic drop in the number of people trying to come to the office.
“We thank everybody for that. We do work with the most vulnerable population during this outbreak and we are very thankful that they are taking this seriously and staying home and helping us to keep them protected.”
EMERGENCY SERVICES
Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said the county emergency operations center was up and running in a supporting role to health partners and that the 911 center was functioning and staffed.
He advised people that do not have serious, life-threatening illnesses or emergencies to not call 911.
As of Wednesday afternoon, fire service, law enforcement and EMS were not feeling any major impacts due to COVID-19, Day said.
Additionally, utility systems in the area were sound, functional and did not present any concerns.
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
North Country Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Garry Douglas said the chamber is communicating on a daily basis with its 4,200 member employers and organizations.
The chamber launched a “Spend Local” campaign last week, which will continue to expand.
“While it’s becoming increasingly challenging as things are closed or things have limited operations, … to the degree that all of us can do so ... maximize your spending at local businesses,” Douglas said.
“Help them get through this impact.”
On Tuesday, the chamber posted a listing of all restaurants still open for takeout and/or delivery, and would do so for pharmacies and other categories of business.
Douglas said those who would like to be included there should let the chamber know.
UNITED WAY
United Way of the Adirondack Region CEO John Bernardi stressed prudence over panic, and advised respect for others and refrain from over-buying.
His organization has mostly focused on food and child care in response to the pandemic.
They have mobilized food shelves to make sure they are fully stocked and worked with the schools, the Office for the Aging and other organizations.
Bernardi said priority for child care was being given to essential medical staff and first responders, and that some creative and unique models to meet that need were being developed for the days ahead.
He also offered people a way to alleviate the burden on the 911 system.
“For those situations that are not life-threatening, we would encourage people to utilize 2-1-1 which is an information and referral system for health and human service needs across the region.”
The United Way has additionally put together a list of community resources across the region that fall under the categories of food and basic needs, family needs, public health and mental health and counseling.
AIRPORT
Plattsburgh International Airport Manager Chris Kreig said the airport continues to operate under normal conditions, but noted that the airline industry was undergoing unprecedented changes.
He added that only Allegiant Airlines had made any changes to scheduled flights.
Kreig said airports had not received guidance on whether the 10-person rule applied to them.
He encouraged people planning to fly to contact their airlines with questions, or to visit the airport’s website, which has a page dedicated to COVID-19.
MENTAL HEALTH, ADDICTION SERVICES
Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Richelle Gregory said her agency remained open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and that it had large rooms so counselors could continue to meet with people in a safe space at least six feet apart.
She added that they were encouraging telephonic counseling services; the clinic’s phone number is 518-565-4060.
“We are here. You are not alone.”
