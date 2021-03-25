'Ageism at its worst': Meadowbrook calls on state for expanded visitation guidelines

PLATTSBURGH — New York State has yet to adopt the relaxed nursing home visitation guidelines released by national experts earlier this month, and Meadowbrook Healthcare CEO/Administrator Paul Richards is calling the delay "ageism at its worst."
"One more day that goes on is just too much," Richards told the Press-Republican Thursday. "It's insulting; it's abusive; it's shameful."
GUIDANCE RELAXED
The Empire State last updated its COVID-19 nursing home visitation guidelines in late February.
Though more strict for counties with a seven-day rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate between 5 and 10 percent, they generally require visitors take a rapid test or provide proof of a negative test before entry. To offer visitation, the facility must not be conducting outbreak testing and must be free of a COVID positive for 14 days.
Guidance since released by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), in addition to other changes, relaxed the rules, lifting that 14-day restriction.
'IT'S INEVITABLE'
Richards urged the state to adopt the new CDC, CMS guidelines and get that 14-day rule lifted for facilities like Meadowbrook Healthcare.
The two weeks of no visitation started when either a resident or staff member tested positive or inconclusive for COVID-19, Richards said, noting that the latter, though neither positive nor negative, was treated as a positive result in New York.
Meadowbrook, located on Prospect Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh, recently had to start that 14-day clock due to an inconclusive test.
"We test over 1,000 people a week here," Richards said. "It's inevitable that someone is going to test positive or inconclusive."
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
When that happens, visitation is closed off to family and friends, as well as service workers, like hair dressers.
That can be tough for residents like Tina Binion. Binion, who will turn 103 next week, said she wanted nothing more than to get her haircut.
"Enough is enough," she said of the visitation restrictions.
Richards echoed her sentiment, saying "I just find it outrageous that a 100-year-old can't get their hair done, while at the same time the governor, the Department of Health and legislators are focusing on the legalization of marijuana," he said.
"Where are our priorities?"
SAFEST PLACE
The Meadowbrook Healthcare official noted also the facility's high vaccination figures.
"Over 95 percent of our patients have been immunized with the vaccine and almost 90 percent of the employees have been vaccinated," he said.
"Clearly nursing homes in the U.S. right now are the safest place to be in terms of being exposed to COVID, and yet our residents can't have visitation."
And he believed more nursing home residents had died from isolation than the novel coronavirus.
"There has already been studies that people with dementia, people with Alzheimer's — a disproportionate amount of those folks are dying because they're sensing a loss of engagement with families, with loved ones," Richards said.
"Certainly we've had more people die from isolation, being alone than we've had die from COVID; it's not even close."
MORE VISITATION
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh), noting declining infection rates and increasing vaccination numbers, called on the state Department of Health to provide clear guidance to nursing homes that allows for more nursing home visitation.
"Too many people have been separated from their loved ones over the past year and continue to struggle to navigate inconsistent visitation guidelines so that they can finally be reunited," a Wednesday statement says.
"The state legislature recently passed legislation that would allow for more compassionate care visitation at nursing homes and residential health care facilities, while the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently released guidance for nursing homes that would allow more people to visit nursing homes," it continues.
"I am calling on DOH to apply this guidance statewide because it is time for people to be reunited with their loved ones. Families and residents deserve clear guidelines from DOH, and nursing homes need to make visitation as accessible as possible."
'TRUMPET THE HORNS'
Richard asked that the community "trumpet the horns," as well.
"I encourage anyone to make a difference," he said. "Call the Department of Health. Call your legislator. Call the Governor's Office."
