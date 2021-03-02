NEW YORK — State Attorney General Letitia James' office received a record number of consumer fraud complaints in 2020, many of which had to do with the COVID-19 public health crisis.
As part of National Consumer Protection Week, James released a list of top consumer scams perpetrated against New Yorkers last year as well as tips for how to avoid COVID-19 scams.
“Consumers who have helped identify and report issues to our office have been invaluable partners in our efforts to stop deceptive scams and will continue to be vital partners going forward," James said in a statement.
"I urge all New Yorkers to follow these tips to minimize the risk of falling victim to fraud, but, when fraud does occur, my office will continue to fight to protect New York consumers.”
TOP 10 CATEGORIES
James' office received 9,832 internet-related complaints and 7,701 for COVID-19-related price gouging, according to a press release.
More than 2,500 complaints came in for each of the following categories: landlord/tenant disputes, health clubs, automobile and consumer services.
Remaining categories that made the top 10 were retail sales, credit, utilities and travel.
VACCINE SCAMS
Emphasizing the COVID-19 vaccine is not currently available to the general population in New York State, James' office urged consumers to beware of offers promising early or expedited access to the vaccine for a fee.
Such offers, which may be transmitted via text, phone or email, are not legitimate.
"Scammers may impersonate public health officials from organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the World Health Organization (WHO)," the release said.
"Fraudsters may also offer to ship a COVID-19 vaccine directly to homes, provide special access to vaccines or clinical trials, or sell special cold storage devices to maintain vaccines."
Tips to avoid such scams include being wary of anyone reaching out with such offers and not giving out personal information such as Social Security or credit cards numbers as no one from a vaccine distributor, health care company or private insurance company will ask for that information.
"No New Yorker should be charged any amount out-of-pocket — regardless of whether they have insurance or not — to get the vaccine while the pandemic remains a public health emergency," the release said.
"If a New Yorker is charged anything, including an administration fee, they should file a complaint on the (Office of the Attorney General's) website."
It was also noted that no one can put their names on a list to get the vaccine or to get into a clinical trial.
PHONY CARDS, CURES
The AG's Office also warned against phony vaccine cards. These records typically include the date the vaccine was received, the vaccine manufacturer and the batch number.
"The target market for these phony cards may be people who want to avoid the vaccine or who mistakenly believe the card is required to travel or for some other purpose," the release said.
"Phony vaccine cards pose a public health risk and should not be purchased for any reason. The information consumers provide may also be used for identity theft."
Consumers were also urged not to spend money on products marketed with the false claim that they prevent, cure or treat COVID-19.
"The phony products sold range from colloidal silver products, to toothpastes, to dietary supplements and herbal blends," the release said. "Consumers should make health decisions in consultation with their health care providers."
PRICE-GOUGING
New York State's price-gouging statute prohibits selling goods and services vital to health, safety or welfare — including hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and basic medical supplies and food items — "during periods of abnormal market disruption for an unconscionably excessive price," the AG's Office said.
Consumers and the general public are advised to pay attention to the prices charged on such items.
James also urged New Yorkers to know their rights with regard to health clubs and their ability to cancel their memberships under certain circumstances.
Her office additionally offered multiple tips for avoiding puppy scams ranging from using a credit card to make purchases instead of wiring money, to thoroughly researching the breeder and not purchasing a puppy without visual confirmation in-person or by video.
More information about COVID-19 resources and consumer scams is available at ag.ny.gov.
Complaints can be filed online at tinyurl.com/7mk5bvzf or by calling 800-771-7755.
