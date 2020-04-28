PLATTSBURGH — As of Monday afternoon, 150 Clinton County employees had been accepted for participation in a furlough program adopted by the legislature last week with the intent of avoiding layoffs.
“All of these are temporary,” Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said.
“The goal is by July 31, all these folks are back on staff.”
But he noted that this program will not solve the county's fiscal problems related to COVID-19.
“This is us trying to save as much money as possible by any means possible so we are better able to ... react to what’s going to be a massive shortfall in revenue by year’s end," he said.
"This simply is trying to save as much money as possible in the short-term.”
COUNTY SELECTED
One of two related resolutions the legislature passed Wednesday night authorized a memorandum of agreement between the county and Civil Service Employees Association Local 884, the union that represents the vast majority of county employees, to establish the furlough program.
The other resolution adopted the county's COVID-19 furlough policy.
Essentially, county employees could opt to participate in the program, and from the pool of those who stepped forward, the county selected those who would go on furlough.
Zurlo had said Friday that it would be beneficial for 15 to 20 percent of the nonessential workforce to be furloughed.
The number of those who stepped up and were accepted "is within the range that we had hoped for," he said Monday.
According to the MOA, the agreement remains in effect until July 31 "unless terminated or revised in writing by mutual agreement of the parties."
The furloughs are to be administered in 30-day increments, and the county retains the right to lay off employees if the necessary savings are not achieved by the program.
BENEFITS
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) does not see county services being impacted any more than they already had been by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order in March that mandated local governments reduce their workforce by 50 percent and allow nonessential employees to work from home.
“Some of the folks that may be part of the furlough pool are already home,” he said.
Three entities benefit from the program, Henry said: county employees, the county as an employer and the taxpayers.
Employees who are furloughed, though they are not paid, continue to have health insurance benefits and are able to receive unemployment benefits.
“The county would save at least two-thirds of the employee’s salary during the furlough and we would be able to maintain our labor pool of qualified applicants because they would still be considered employees of Clinton County,” Henry continued.
County services are still available to taxpayers, and reduced labor costs will help with the budget shortfall, he added.
“We felt that we needed to take some proactive efforts in this environment we find ourselves in,” Henry said.
“It’s not wise for government to just sit on their hands.”
'EXTREMELY FAIR'
Clinton County Probation Department Sr. Probation Officer Joe Musso, the union's president, said the union worked hand in hand with the county to adopt the policy.
“From the union’s perspective, it’s extremely fair."
Both the union and county management understand that there are still many unknowns with regard to COVID-19's impact on county finances, Musso said, and union members are doing everything they can to avoid the worst possible scenario.
“We’re committed to the community, we’re committed to the county, we’re committed to our jobs.”
Clinton County Legislator Chris Rosenquest (D-Area 9) said Personnel Director Kim Kinblom put together a packet to help people understand furlough and unemployment benefits.
“I think that’s been key for the county is making sure that this decision isn’t being made in a vacuum," he continued, "this decision is being made directly with those people that are impacted by it so they are informed, they can have some say in the decision.”
