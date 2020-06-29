SARANAC LAKE – Adirondack Medical Center has been designated a New York state-sponsored COVID-19 testing site, one of six in the North Country region.
The designation grants Adirondack Health access to a third-party laboratory service, BioReference, which will process many COVID-19 test specimens at no cost to Adirondack Health, a news release said.
The state will provide additional testing supplies, test kits, and personal protective equipment to Adirondack Health, as needed. Adirondack Health will provide all test scheduling services, staff to perform the tests, and the testing location, which will remain AMC’s COVID clinic in Saranac Lake.
“We very much appreciate the state’s receptiveness to our suggestions and rapid implementation of this regional testing model,” Sylvia Getman, president and CEO of Adirondack Health, said.
"One of the early issues identified was the need for state-sponsored test sites north of Albany and Syracuse. Working with our sister hospitals and health systems across the seven-county region, we devised this model to enhance access to testing throughout northern New York.”
The other state-sponsored test sites are Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (Clinton county), Canton-Potsdam Hospital (St. Lawrence county), Hudson Headwaters Health Network (Essex and Hamilton counties), Samaritan Medical Center (Jefferson county) and Lewis County General Hospital (Lewis county).
Adirondack Health’s expanded testing efforts will continue for the foreseeable future.
For the most up-to-date information regarding Adirondack Health testing availability, visit adirondackhealth.org/covid-testing.
