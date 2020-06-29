Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.