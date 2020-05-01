SARANAC LAKE – Adirondack Health is expanding COVID-19 testing availability at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.
In keeping with updated guidance issued by the state Department of Health, on April 26, Adirondack Medical Center’s COVID-19 clinic has expanded testing to include anyone with orders from a provider and/or any essential worker.
The Health Department guidance lists 40 categories of essential workers.
According to a news release, those who feel they should be tested for COVID-19, can speak to their primary care provider and have them order a test before making an appointment.
Those who do not have a primary care provider, are invited to contact the COVID-19 clinic directly. Clinic appointments can be scheduled between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 518-897-2462.
All testing at the COVID-19 clinic is by appointment only and subject to the continued availability of test supplies. Tests may be in the form of a blood draw or a nasal swab, depending on symptoms, the release said.
Whenever possible, testing will be “drive up”, meaning test specimens will be collected while individuals remain in their own personal vehicles.
To learn more, visit https://www.adirondackhealth.org/coronavirus.
General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 888-364-3065.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.