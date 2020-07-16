SARANAC LAKE – Next week, Adirondack Health will continue to offer off-peak hours for testing at Adirondack Medical Center’s COVID-19 clinic in Saranac Lake.
Drive-up testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, by appointment.
The COVID clinic is otherwise open, by appointment, for drive-up testing and sick visits noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The mobile testing clinic will be in the following location:
• Thursday, July 23 – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – L.P. Quinn Elementary School, 294 Hosley Ave., Tupper Lake
To schedule an appointment, contact your primary care provider or the COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462.
There is no direct cost to the individual being tested, but Adirondack Health will collect health insurance information and bill insurance companies, according to a news release.
Insurance companies, in turn, are prohibited by New York state from charging co-pays or deductibles for COVID-19 testing. Individuals without health insurance will still be tested free of charge.
Testing is open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of employment status or category. A doctor’s order is suggested, but not required, the release said.
Every COVID-19 test will entail a nasopharyngeal (sinus) swab, with the option to also have blood drawn to check for the presence of the COVID-19 antibody.
Adirondack Health’s expanded testing efforts will continue for the foreseeable future, subject to the continued availability of COVID-19 test kits.
For the most up-to-date information regarding Adirondack Health testing availability, visit adirondackhealth.org/covid-testing.
