SARANAC LAKE – Next week, Adirondack Health will continue to offer off-peak hours for testing at Adirondack Medical Center’s COVID-19 clinic in Saranac Lake.
Drive-up testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, by appointment, according to a news release.
The COVID clinic is otherwise open, by appointment, for drive-up testing and sick visits noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The mobile testing clinic will be in the following location:
• Wednesday, July 15 – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Northwood School, 92 Northwood Rd., Lake Placid.
To schedule an appointment, contact your primary care provider or the COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462.
There is no direct cost to the individual being tested, but Adirondack Health will collect health insurance information and bill insurance companies.
Insurance companies, in turn, are prohibited by New York state from charging co-pays or deductibles for COVID-19 testing. Individuals without health insurance will still be tested free of charge.
Testing is open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of employment status or category. A doctor’s order is suggested, but not required, the release said.
Every COVID-19 test will entail a nasopharyngeal (sinus) swab, with the option to also have blood drawn to check for the presence of the COVID-19 antibody.
Adirondack Health’s expanded testing efforts will continue for the foreseeable future, subject to the continued availability of COVID-19 test kits, the release said.
For the most up-to-date information regarding Adirondack Health testing availability, visit adirondackhealth.org/covid-testing.
