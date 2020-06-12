SARANAC LAKE – Next Tuesday, June 16, Adirondack Health will offer extended evening hours for testing at Adirondack Medical Center’s COVID-19 clinic in Saranac Lake.
Drive-up testing will be available from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, by appointment, according to a news release.
The mobile testing clinic will be in the following locations:
- Wednesday, June 17 – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Northwood School, 92 Northwood Rd., Lake Placid
- Thursday, June 18 – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – L.P. Quinn Elementary School, 294 Hosley Ave., Tupper Lake
To schedule an appointment, contact your primary care provider or the COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462. There is no direct cost to the individual being tested, but Adirondack Health will collect health insurance information and bill insurance companies, the release said.
Insurance companies, in turn, are prohibited by New York state from charging co-pays or deductibles for COVID-19 testing, the release said. Individuals without health insurance will still be tested free of charge.
Testing is open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of employment status or category. A doctor’s order is suggested, but not required.
Every COVID-19 test will entail a nasopharyngeal (sinus) swab, with the option to also have blood drawn to check for the presence of the COVID-19 antibody.
The COVID clinic at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake is open, by appointment, for drive-up testing and sick visits noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Adirondack Health’s expanded testing efforts will continue for the foreseeable future, subject to the continued availability of COVID-19 test kits, the release said.
For the most up-to-date information regarding Adirondack Health testing availability, visit adirondackhealth.org/covid-testing.
