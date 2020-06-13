SARANAC LAKE - The Adirondack Artists Guild is planning a gradual reopening in June.
It will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19, 20, 26 and 27, after which the Guild will determine how to continue the process slowly and carefully, according to a news release.
All visitors are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. No more than six customers may be in the gallery at one time. The 15 members of the Guild have put their work back up on the walls, and are looking forward to welcoming people back.
Jacqueline Altman has been the featured artist during the month of June, with an online exhibit. Some of her watercolor paintings will be hanging at the gallery when it reopens, and will be on view for the rest of June.
The Adirondack Artists Guild is a cooperative retail art gallery representing a diverse group of artists residing and working in the Tri-Lakes region of the Adirondack Park, the news release said.
The gallery is located at 52 Main St, Saranac Lake, 518 891-2615.
The Guild is on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web at www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
