SARANAC LAKE – Adirondack Health has begun offering breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) services for the first time at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.
Breast MRI is primarily used as a supplemental tool to breast screening with mammography or ultrasound, according to a news release.
It may be used to screen women at high risk for breast cancer, evaluate the extent of cancer following diagnosis, or further evaluate abnormalities seen on a mammogram.
“The availability of breast MRI services at Adirondack Medical Center is a significant step forward for women’s health in our region,” Dr. Emily Szczech, a general surgeon at Adirondack Surgical Group and medical director of Adirondack Health’s breast program, said.
“Following an abnormal mammogram, rapid access to the additional level of detail provided by breast MRI is extremely helpful.”
The purchase of the additional hardware and software required to perform this exam was made possible through the fundraising efforts of the Adirondack Health Foundation.
To learn more about the measures Adirondack Health has implemented to keep patients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit adirondackhealth.org/safe-care.
