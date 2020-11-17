Active cases in Clinton County surpass 100

PLATTSBURGH — The number of active cases being monitored by the Clinton County Health Department increased to more than 100 over the weekend.
Between Friday and Monday, 59 new cases were reported and 28 people recovered, leaving 104 lab-confirmed cases.
"As we have stated previously, COVID-19 is in our community," CCHD wrote in an update posted to Facebook.
"All residents are urged to wear face masks and practice physical distancing (6 feet) any time they are with individuals they do not live with, in addition to frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, and avoiding crowds and gatherings.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH
From Friday through Monday, SUNY Plattsburgh reported 44 new cases, half of which were identified through last week's pooled surveillance testing of all students taking on-campus courses and/or utilizing on-campus services.
In an update posted Monday evening, college President Dr. Alexander Enyedi wrote that 81 cases had been recorded over the preceding 14 days. College officials have described the rise and fall, then rise again, of COVID-19 cases since mid-October as two bell curves.
All remaining samples, save for a pool of 12 from Thursday's testing that remained outstanding, came back negative.
Enyedi encouraged students to follow COVID-19 best practices wherever they go, and urged those who have yet to leave for the rest of the semester — the college is shifting to fully remote instruction following Thanksgiving break — to limit gatherings and activities to only those that are necessary.
He said 115 students and two employees were in mandatory or precautionary quarantine. Pooled surveillance testing of employees is set to continue Wednesday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Franklin County reported seven recovered and five new cases Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 56. That includes out-of-county residents transferred to isolation locations outside of the county.
It was noted that 544 people were under quarantine or isolation orders.
The county's seven-day average positivity rate dropped from 3.02 percent Friday to 2.9 percent Monday. If the county was to sustain a 3.5 percent average for 10 days, that would initiate the first level of the state's micro-cluster protocols.
Five people at Upstate Correctional Facility and one at Franklin Correctional Facility were in quarantine.
ESSEX COUNTY
Essex County continued to maintain the lowest case count in the tri-county area.
The health department reported six new cases Monday for a total of 14.
One new hospitalization was noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.