AC-North to open soon

PLATTSBURGH — As the revamped National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs round into form and stir emotions and energy, local hockey buffs can't wait to get back on the ice.
Craig Worley, co-owner of Ameri-Can North Sports Center in Plattsburgh hopes that will be very soon.
"People are itching. I get about 10 calls a day asking when we are going to be open," Worley said.
The rink, known as AC-North, closed in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic swept the state, nation and globe.
At that time, the winter hockey season was coming to a close, but the spring season, which is just as busy at many levels, was looming near.
In addition to hockey, those who enjoy figure skating or public skating, also had to step away.
Worley and co-owner Jamie Reidy, have taken the past five months to make improvements to the rink, which opened in 1999 on Sharron Avenue, the site of the former Plattsburgh Lanes.
"We spent the whole summer fixing things," Worley, who also owns a landscaping business, said.
"Every day it was raining and we couldn't do lawns, we were here at the rink working."
Fresh coats of paint, brighter lights, clean glass, and new ice will greet visitors when the doors open.
"We fixed some leaks we had in the system and brought in some new sand for the (ice) surface," Worley said.
"The locker rooms are all painted and cleaned."
AC North will hire at least one additional worker when it reopens Worley said, just to take temperatures when people arrive, log in visitors, and to sanitize all high-touch areas every hour.
Worley said he ordered a supply of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, masks and gloves.
"We will be all ready, and we want to keep people healthy and safe," he said.
There will be limits as to how many people will be allowed on the ice at any one time, and Worley and Reidy will continue to work with local and state health officials to get a final plan.
The picture of what youth hockey, as well as high school, will look like this fall and winter has yet to be decided, but organizers are hoping for some kind of season, Worley said.
Adult leagues, which normally skate during later evening hours, are planning to start back up as well.
At about $120,000, the cost of renovating the rink while it has been closed has been steep, and the loss of revenue the past five months only added to the challenge for the rink owners.
"We're probably looking at a cost increase for ice time, but at least we will be able to get people back on the ice, and that's what everybody wants," Worley said.
AC North charged $200 per hour for ice last year, and that figure will probably go up to $225 or $230, Worley said.
The plan now is to flood and freeze the new ice surface in the last week of August, and reopen for business in the first week of September.
"We've had about 25 requests to book ice already, and from as far away as Massena," Worley said.
"So we will try to fit everybody in as best as we can."
