'A way to send cheer'

PHOTO PROVIDEDIsaac Felio, a Peru Central School kindergarten student, poses with a drawing that he, with the help of parents Vicki and Adam, posted for the elderly residents of Meadowbrook Healthcare as part of the facility’s virtual and germ-free “#BigHugs” project. The initiative hopes to bring cheer to the facility’s at-risk population who are unable to get visits from friends and family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To submit videos, pictures and/or drawings, tag the Meadowbrook Healthcare Facebook page. Read more about the #BigHugs project on Page A5.