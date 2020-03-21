'A way to send cheer'

PLATTSBURGH — Kids across the North Country are being asked to send virtual "#BigHugs" to the elderly residents of Meadowbrook Healthcare.
Kids can create videos, pictures and/or snap photos of drawings they've done and then, with the supervision of an adult, share them via Facebook, tagging the Meadowbrook Healthcare Facebook page.
"This is a great way for kids to stay engaged with the elderly population," Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Geddes told The Press-Republican, "and it's germ free."
LOCKED THE DOORS
On March 11, the 287-bed facility in the City of Plattsburgh closed its doors to visitors, including residents's friends and families, in response to the coronavirus pandemic with hopes of keeping its at-risk population safe.
Geddes said the loss of visitors had been the loss of some entertainment, too.
"We used to have groups coming in all of the time to perform or visit with residents and it's impossible to do that right now," she said.
"We're trying to do different events and activities, but everything is done with what we already have."
LEARNING EXPERIENCE
With that in mind, the community relations coordinator wondered how to keep the residents engaged and eventually launched the #BigHugs project Friday morning.
The initiative, she thought, would be a form of community service for the area's youth while teaching about the elderly population and its vulnerability to COVID-19.
"(Parents) can tell their kids what they're drawing the picture for and what it's about," Geddes said. "Plus it's a way for them to send some cheer."
THE INITIATIVE
If a child decides to participate, Geddes said they simply create the content and ask an adult to tag or share it to Meadowbrook Healthcare's Facebook page.
If they so choose, she added, the posts can include the hashtag: #BigHugs.
"When tagged, Meadowbrook staff will share with residents and patients," a release says. "Students may also send virtual #BigHugs to any elderly care facility in our region."
Plus, the facility plans to circulate a weekly newsletter to its residents, sharing the latest coronavirus news, as well as the kids's pictures.
FIRST PHOTO
As of Friday afternoon, Meadowbrook had already received some pictures from area kids.
The first to come through was from Isaac Felio, a kindergarten student at Peru Elementary.
Isaac Felio, a Peru Central School kindergarten student, poses with a drawing that he, with the help of parents Vicki and Adam, posted for the elderly residents of Meadowbrook Healthcare as part of the facility's virtual and germ-free "#BigHugs" project. The initiative hopes to bring cheer to the facility's at-risk population who are unable to get visits from friends and family due the COVID-19 pandemic. To submit videos, pictures and/or drawings, tag the Meadowbrook Healthcare Facebook page.
