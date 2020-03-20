A Sip of Kindness

PLATTSBURGH — Downtown eatery Sip made a delicious gesture Thursday, delivering nearly 80 lunches to the workers of CVPH.
In light of recent regulations sparked by COVID-19, part-owner Kyle Dyer said the restaurant would temporarily close its doors to patrons, but, he had wondered, "What do I do with the food?"
Dyer said the employees of the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital had come to mind.
"(They are) working long, extra hours and risking their safety just walking into work every morning," he told The Press-Republican.
"We decided we'd at least say, 'Thank you,' to them and donate our food to those who are working hard."
GAMBLING GAME
On Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced restrictions to restaurants statewide, one of which stopped their on-premise services and moved the eateries to takeout and delivery models only.
Dyer, who thought keeping a locally-owned eatery afloat during the coronavirus climate was nothing but a gamble, said his staff had tried to service customers that way.
"It's hard to project what (funds) you may, or may not, bring in via takeout," he said, adding that 90 percent of the restaurant's business was dine-in service.
"You're gambling with your food; you're gambling with your money," Dyer said. "Every time somebody walks in the building to pick up a bag, you're gambling with your's, your family's and your extended family's health."
STOPPED THE BLEEDING
All of that and more, Dyer said, had led the restaurant to consider, "Do we keep playing casino with the take-out game? Or do we stop the bleeding where we can?"
Effective Wednesday evening, Sip owners pulled the plug on the operation and closed its doors indefinitely.
That decision was to help control some money flow, like the funds spent on food, alcohol and employees.
Dyer told his employees to do what they needed to do, like making a visit the U.S. Department of Labor if need be.
"I'd assume that they're feeling some anxiety," he said. "It's a time where they need to be able to go get food and pay for shelter.
But I feel more comfortable with this decision, rather than trying to wager money vs. food vs. longevity."
FOOD DELIVERY
When Sip planned to bring packed lunches to the workers of CVPH, Dyer said the hospital was sure to follow safety guidelines, like having meals individually wrapped and boxed.
When all was said and done, the downtown spot had prepared nearly 80 dishes, including dozens of sandwiches, about 20 salads and nearly 15 melts.
"We sent them our Korean Melt with Korean-style beef flank steak," Dyer said as an example. "We also did a corned beef, cabbage and Swiss melt — a grilled cheese type of thing."
Most meals were packed with house-made fries or sweet potato chips and Sip delivered some fried Brussels sprouts, chicken wings and chicken strips, as well.
GIVING THANKS
Sip had posted about its recent donation on Facebook, to alert customers about the restaurant's closure.
After which, Dyer said he was met with overwhelming support from patrons and a lot of media attention.
That wasn't my intention and I really wasn't trying to create any headaches for CVPH," Dyer said.
"We just wanted to say 'thank you.'"
