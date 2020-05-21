COVID-19 has upended our lives in so many ways.
This highly contagious coronavirus is spread from person to person by contact with droplets ejected when we cough or sneeze, maybe even from just breathing.
The Lone Ranger was masked to disguise his identity. Now, to help prevent infecting others, we are all required to wear cloth masks when we are out of our homes and not able to stay at least six feet away from another person.
Wearing face coverings in public has an interesting legal history. Many states have statutes prohibiting masks under particular circumstances.
New York has such an anti-mask law, first passed in 1845. Our current law makes a person guilty of Loitering (Penal Law 240.35, sub 4) when “being masked or in any manner disguised by unusual or unnatural attire or facial alteration, loiters, remains or congregates in a public place with other persons so masked or disguised . . .”
There is an exception for “a masquerade party or like entertainment” if appropriate permission is granted. Loitering is classified as a Violation, which carries a possible sentence of up to 15 days in jail.
The history of our law stems from the 1839-1845 “anti-rent movement” by tenant farmers who worked on huge estates owned by New York’s early Hudson Valley landowners.
It began when Stephen van Rensselaer IV inherited his father’s estate and demanded immediate payment of debts owed by the tenant farmers. When they could not pay, he tried to evict them, and gathered a sheriff’s posse of 500 men.
Three thousand tenant farmers resisted, and the posse withdrew. Governor Seward sent in armed militia.
The tenants still did not pay, and for four years waged what sounds like guerrilla warfare against the landlords and the sheriff.
According to the New York Almanack: When law enforcement officers were sent to serve farmers with legal process and conduct distress sales of the farmers’ property, heavily armed bands of “Indians” thwarted them.
Organized by the anti-renters, the Indians were boys and young men disguised in calico gowns and masks of sheepskin or painted muslin. They threatened and assaulted the law enforcement officials and robbed them of their legal papers.
Violence escalated. Some process servers were tarred and feathered, and by 1845, three people had been killed, including a sheriff. Soon the anti-rent movement spread into eleven counties and claimed up to 60,000 supporters.
In response, Gov. Silas Wright called upon the state legislature “to pass an anti-mask law to prevent and punish crime being committed under the protection of masks and other disguises.”
The new law took effect in January 1845, and carried a sentence of six months jail, or a year if the masked person was also armed. By then, the anti-renters had formed a political party and soon succeeded in electing representatives to local offices.
Our anti-mask law has changed slightly over the 175 years, and has been upheld against constitutional challenges, including from the Ku Klux Klan.
In 2004, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the anti-mask law was “indisputably aimed at deterring violence and facilitating the apprehension of wrongdoers.”
Modern use appears in New York City against political demonstrations. Occupy Wall Street protesters who were wearing masks were reportedly charged under this law in 2011-2012.
Additionally in 2012, three women wearing colorful balaclavas were arrested while protesting outside the Russian Consulate against the prison sentences imposed in Russia against the punk band Pussy Riot.
The charges were later dropped by the District Attorney’s Office.
During the mid-1900’s, several states passed anti-mask laws in response to Ku Klux Klan marches. To try to get ahead of these efforts, the Oklahoma Grand Dragon of the KKK sent out a letter in 1923 with language regulating masks that would be acceptable to the Klan, and punish “wrongful use” of the mask by others.
The public health value of masks played a role in protecting against the 1918 influenza. Then, as now, it was recognized that the contagious virus could be spread by coughs and sneezes of infected people.
Such masks were also worn to protect against tuberculosis.
