PLATTSBURGH — After more than six months of sitting idle, Ameri-Can North Sports Center is ready to get back into the hockey and skating business.
"Hopefully we can start booking next week," co-owner Craig Worley said Tuesday.
The Plattsburgh skating rink, which opened at the site of the former Plattsburgh Lanes on Sharron Avenue in 1999, has undergone a complete cleaning and sprucing up during the coronavirus shutdown.
"We painted about 90 percent of the building and cleaned all the floor mats, and the locker rooms were all redone," co-owner Jamie Reidy said.
"It is so much brighter in here now."
The ice was melted down when the rink closed, and repairs and upgrades were made to the surface, which will allow for a clean sheet of ice.
The ice resurfacing machine was also given a major overhaul.
On Tuesday, a thin layer of ice was laid down and was painted a milky white. The red and blue lines, goal lines, face-off dots, creases and center-ice logo were also freshly and sharply painted on.
A large number 2 was painted at center ice near the stands in honor of Reidy's former Plattsburgh State Cardinal teammate Chris Panek who died this summer.
"He was a great friend, and a great friend of hockey and it was easy enough to do so we wanted to honor him," Reidy said.
Worley said the rink has a supply of cleaning products, hand sanitizer, masks and gloves on hand for visitors and staff.
There will be limits as to how many people will be allowed on the ice at any one time, and Worley and Reidy will continue to work with local and state health officials to finalize details.
Locker rooms will be off limits in the beginning, meaning skaters will have to come to the rink dressed and put skates on while sitting on benches in the hallway.
"We've just got to finish making the ice and then we will be ready to go," Worley said.
