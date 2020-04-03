A bent Lent

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Catholic Parishes prepares for Holy Week during these unprecedented times during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We're fine,” Monsignor Dennis J. Duprey, temporary associate pastor, said.
“We are trying to keep our heads above ground. We are praying a lot, and we're praying often times alone with our people in mind and in spirit. It's all we can do right now.”
LENTEN ADJUSTMENTS
The Rev. Kevin McEwan, the Rev. Eduardo Pesigan and Duprey execute a number of their clerical duties via the Parishes' Facebook page and YouTube channel.
“Even that is limited because a lot of our parishioners don't have access to that because of the age question, and it's hard to reach them to let them know that it's there, too,” Duprey said.
“On Palm Sunday, there are some things that are a little difficult. We have palms, but how to distribute those? We intend to do that in the parking lots of all three of our churches for the Plattsburgh parishes.”
April 9 marks Holy Thursday in the Lenten season.
“We had to cut out certain things like there's no washing of the feet that we always do as a symbolic act of service where we take 12 parishioners and do it like the 12 Apostles,” Duprey said.
“But, there's none there. There's no Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament afterwards, which typically goes on for a few hours in a separate Chapel with people coming in and out.”
Coronavirus accommodations will also be made on Good Friday on April 10.
“Even on Good Friday, where we Reverence the Cross, sometimes touch it, sometimes kiss it, sometimes just bow to it, we can't do that,” he said.
“But we have the services, all of the services are there on our two platforms. So, we have YouTube and Facebook.”
RESURRECTION BELLS
On April 12, Easter Sunday, the Diocese of Ogdensburg Bishop Terry R. LaValley has asked that all Roman Catholic Churches in northern New York ring all their bells at 9 a.m. at 111 worship sites.
“To proclaim the Resurrection and to proclaim a sign of hope to all of our people,” Duprey said.
“That's every Roman Catholic Church in Northern New York.”
The Plattsburgh Catholic Parishes doesn't livestream its services.
“And one of the reasons for that is that the Diocese doesn't recommend it because to livestream something implies that it is happening at that time in the church,” Duprey said.
“And, it's an invitation for people to come. We're celebrating it privately as we have to and posting it almost immediately afterward or sometime at the appropriate time of the Facebook and YouTube pages.”
Bruce Carlin of Carlin Media offered to and captures the content for the Parishes' social media platforms.
“He does it in a professional manner but not staged,” Duprey said.
“He can put other things in. For example, at communion time when we invite people to come forward and receive the body of Christ, they're not there.
“The churches had for centuries what they call a Spiritual Communion. So the prayer of Spiritual Communion is read on an overlay of other types of things that are there.”
STATIONS OF THE CROSS
For example, this weekend viewers will probably see an overlay of parishioners taking pictures of themselves participating in the Mass via YouTube or Facebook.
“The pictures are in their homes and they're sending those in,” Duprey said.
“So, there will be a few of those that will flash up there. We also have the Stations of the Cross, which is a walking station that you do around the church.
Father Kevin did those with Bruce walking around the church and filming each station individually with the prayers.
That is is available on Facebook and YouTube right now.”
The Stations of the Cross video has received good reviews, and the Diocese of Ogdensburg posted it on its website.
“They thought it was so well done,” Duprey said.
“It's a very professional sound. There's no hollowness or echo in sound or tinniness in sound that you sometimes get, certainly if I do it.
“It allows our people, especially our older people, to hear it better and see it better. When you post it on that YouTube channel, you can just click on that cc (closed captioning) at the bottom. I think it's also on Facebook. The captions are there to read if you can't quite follow the prayer.”
HOLY WEEK SCHEDULE FOR PLATTSBURGH CATHOLIC PARISHES
Only on YouTube (Plattsburgh Catholic Parishes) and Facebook
PALM SUNDAY – Mass, view Saturday at 4 p.m. and/or any time after. Palms distributed in car Sunday morning: 8:30 a.m. St. John’s Church, 10 a.m. Our Lady of Victory Church, and , 11:15 a.m. at St Peter’s Church.
HOLY THURSDAY – Mass, view at 4 p.m. and/or any time after.
GOOD FRIDAY – “The Celebration of the Passion of the Lord”, view at Noon and/or any time after. And, “Stations of the Cross” posted now.
THE EASTER VIGIL IN THE HOLY NIGHT – Saturday, view at 8: p.m. and/or any time after.
EASTER SUNDAY MORNING: View, at 8:30 a.m. Sunday Morning and/or any time after. Following Bishop LaValley’s directive for all Catholic Churches in the North Country we will ring our bells at 9 a.m. proclaiming the Resurrection.
