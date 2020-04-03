A bent Lent

EARLVILLE [mdash] Glen A. Cowan, 82, of Earlville, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center, Malone. Born on November 23, 1937 in Chateaugay, NY, he was the son of Alfred and Mildred (Rhinehart) Cowan. Glen was married to Marie Poupore on June 27, 1964 at the Chateaugay…