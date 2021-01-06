PLATTSBURGH - Clinton County saw another large increase of positive COVID-19 cases from Tuesday to Wednesday.
According to the Clinton County Health Department dashboard, there were 93 additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases reported since Tuesday.
The total number of cases now active rose from 356 to 376.
"Reminder, you DO NOT need a public health order to separate yourself from others. If you have tested positive or know you have been exposed to a positive case STAY HOME and away from others," a message from the Health Department said.
"CCHD is working as quickly as it can through new positive cases but can no longer connect with all new cases on the day it receives test results. Connection with contacts may take longer.
"Please be patient and DO THE RIGHT THING to protect your friends, family, and community."
More will added to this report later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.