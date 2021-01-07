PLATTSBURGH - Clinton County saw another large number of positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
According to the Clinton County Health Department dashboard, there were 72 additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases reported since Wednesday.
The total number of positive cases in the county is now 415, up from 376 on Wednesday.
"Do the right thing to protect your friends, family, and community," a message from the Health Department said.
"You DO NOT need a public health order to separate yourself from others. If you have tested positive or know you have been exposed to a positive case STAY HOME and away from others.
"CCHD is working as quickly as it can through new positive cases but can no longer connect with all new cases on the day it receives test results. Connection with contacts may take longer. Please be patient."
