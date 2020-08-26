PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State sent a strong message Wednesday by suspending 43 students following their participation in a party at Sailor's Beach last Friday, the first weekend back on campus.
SUNY Plattsburgh President Alex Enyedi issued interim suspension letters to 43 students Wednesday, a day after a campus visit by new SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras.
The on-campus students are required to leave their residence hall rooms and will not be permitted on campus until further notice, a release from the school said.
They may not physically attend class or go to campus facilities, among other restrictions.
"Campus and the wider Plattsburgh community's health and safety is our highest priority," Enyedi said. "Actions have consequences and this demonstrates we mean what we say."
Most students have followed the school's health and safety rules, Enyedi said, but the college will not take violators lightly.
"It is for our students — who want to be here, who need to be here — and our full campus and North Country communities that we will simply not tolerate violations," Enyedi said.
"All members of the campus community are expected to abide by our policies and should anticipate the college actively enforcing them."
There have been two positive COVID-19 cases reported at the college since students returned. Those students are being quarantined.
As of now, there are no additional suspected COVID-19 cases among SUNY Plattsburgh students related to the party or otherwise, SUNY Plattsburgh Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Ken Knelly said.
SUNY CHANCELLOR
Following his visit Tuesday, Malatras issued a statement on the suspensions Wednesday, supporting Enyedi's decision.
“President Enyedi acted swiftly in suspending the 43 students who couldn’t follow simple safety rules designed to keep all of us safe," Malatras said.
"Today’s action should send a strong message that irresponsible behavior has serious consequences and I will support and urge all SUNY campuses to take similar action and use their maximum authority against anyone who blatantly violates these rules and endangers the community.”
THE PARTY
Members of Plattsburgh City Police and SUNY Plattsburgh University Police observed students at Sailor's Beach Friday night not in compliance with social distancing requirements with few, if any, of the students present wearing face coverings, the school’s release said.
Sailor's Beach is a small patch of waterfront property near the Terry Gordon Bike Path in an area that formerly was Plattsburgh Air Force Base, and has been a known party spot.
A press release from Plattsburgh City Police on Tuesday said that city and University Police officers discovered the party, primarily made up of freshmen, at approximately 11 p.m. that night.
An interim suspension can be imposed by the president to ensure the safety and well-being of members of the community, if a student poses an ongoing threat of disruption of, or interference with, campus operations, among other reasons.
The students will receive hearings in front of the Student Conduct Board as they are able to occur, according to Knelly, who added that the board can be made up of faculty, staff and students.
"The suspension will last as long as it takes for the conduct process and due process to play out," Knelly said. "That will happen as soon as it can, likely over the next couple weeks, but could be more or less."
Upon returning this academic year, the school’s release said, on-campus students signed addendums to their housing contracts agreeing to the schools’s new COVID-19 policies.
Among the policies was that, while off-campus in the Plattsburgh Community, they would adhere to social distancing restrictions and face covering rules as described by the College, including having a mask or face covering readily available on their person and wearing mask or face covering when it is not feasible to maintain physical/social distancing measures, according to the Social Distancing and Face Covering Policy on the college’s website.
In its campus restart plan, the college detailed that its Student Code of Conduct will be utilized for those who violate campus rules, including off-campus students and student organizations, according to the release.
A violation reporting hotline is available at 518-564-5555, or 5555 on campus.
