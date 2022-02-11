PLATTSBURGH — After months of construction, the Dunkin’ Donuts on Cornelia Street is due to open next Wednesday.
“We are aiming for a soft opening this coming Wednesday, on Feb.16. Though this is contingent on the receipt and installation of some final equipment, including awnings, some final lighting, and digital menu boards,” Vice President of White Management Corporation Candice White said.
“The new store is a state-of-the-art Next Gen design with an innovative tap system serving a variety of cold beverages like iced coffee and tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew. The store will also have espresso machines for handcrafted drinks. This is the first Dunkin’ store in the Plattsburgh area with a tap system.”
FIRST BUILT IN 1971
This location was White Management’s first Dunkin’ store. The original building, before being demolished and rebuilt, opened in 1971.
White noted that this store will be one of the more efficient Dunkin’ Donuts around.
“The new Cornelia Street store meets DD Green Achievement specifications, including LED lighting, efficient mechanical equipment, and low-flow faucets. These stores are on average 33% more efficient than conventional Dunkin’ restaurants,” White said.
REDUCED HOURS
The store will open with reduced hours from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday.
White said the hours will expand as they build and increase their team.
“The store manager is Jen Thomas, who has worked for White Management Corporation for a number of years. Jen was managing the Dunkin’ in Skyway Plaza during the construction of Cornelia Street,” White said.
“Jen has hired a good, core team for Cornelia Street, but has openings for crew members, shift leaders, and an assistant manager.”
POSITIONS OPEN
Anyone looking to apply for a position can go to www.whiterestaurants.com for more information.
“Employees who work 33 plus hours a week are eligible for full benefits including health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, and 401k retirement savings, as well as a host of other benefits,” White said.
A grand opening of the new Dunkin’ Donuts is planned for sometime in the spring once they have a fully-hired and trained staff.
