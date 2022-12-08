PLATTSBURGH — Lake City Coworking is partnering with Michelle Besaw, of Treats by Meesh of Saranac Lake, to host a holiday cookie decorating workshop.
But tickets went fast and, as of Dec. 8, the workshop was sold out.
“Cookie decorating is a classic holiday tradition and one that’s great to do with kids, so children 8 and up are welcome to attend with an adult,” Lynn Reznick, of Lake City Coworking at 26 City Hall Place in Plattsburgh, said.
SOLD-OUT EVENT
“We sold out all 20 seats for the workshop, which is really exciting and is going to make for a high-energy afternoon together,” Reznick said.
“From email registrations, it seems that attendees are all local community members, and many who bought tickets purchased more than one, so people are bringing a friend or children along to enjoy the workshop together.”
PANDEMIC BUSINESS
Attendees will be given three sugar cookies to decorate while being instructed by Besaw on the tips and tricks to improve decorating skills.
Besaw’s pastry decorations include primarily cookies, French macarons and cookie cakes. She began baking at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and since then she has created Treats by Meesh a pastry business where she bakes and sells these decorated goods.
“I had absolutely no idea that it would turn into a business, and I definitely had no idea that it would be supported as much as it is,” Besaw said.
“But, I am here for it. I get to be creative, work with my hands, and honestly most of the time it doesn’t feel like work.”
COOKIE DECORATING TIPS
According to Besaw, some tips for cookie decoration include:
• Do not use a knife to spread the icing, instead, try dipping the cookie or using a piping bag
• Let the icing dry before adding details
“The consistency of royal icing is everything,” Besaw said.
“I make my royal icing very thick, and then water down as necessary depending on the details of the cookie.”
According to Reznick, Lake City Coworking has several workshops and a series of seminars planned for the upcoming months, including Cricuts, paracord bracelets and watercolor classes.
For more information on scheduled events visit www.lakecitycoworking.com/events.
