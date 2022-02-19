MALONE — Jay Cook, a former State Police sergeant, and a hero of the Clinton Correctional Facility prison escape of 2015, is running for Franklin County Sheriff.
He plans on running in a Republican primary against incumbent Kevin Mulverhill, scheduled for June 28.
HELD OFF ON RUNNING
“This is something I’ve wanted to do for years,” Cook told the Press-Republican.
Cook, 53, retired from the State Police in 2018 after a 24-year career, and was contemplating a run that year. But Mulverhill, whom Cook served with in the State Police, decided to seek another term.
“When I retired (from State Police) I planned on continuing my law enforcement career, but out of respect, I waited,” Cook said.
HOPES FOR COUNTY
Since his retirement from the state, Cook, a native of Burke, has been serving as a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy at Chateaugay Central School.
Cook said he wants the people of Franklin County to be proud of the Sheriff’s Office in Franklin County, and for it to be a place where people want to stay and make a career.
“As the priorities of the Sheriff’s Office change with new laws, it is imperative we have a leader that works well with all parties to be effective, informative and successful,” Cook said in a statement.
“The position of sheriff is integral to our community and its safety. It is imperative that the sheriff communicate with all levels of government, organizations, and law enforcement agencies to allow the office to accomplish its directives. The growth and stability of the Sheriff’s Office will only occur with open and productive leadership that works for all citizens regardless of political affiliation.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT CAREER
Cook said he did discuss his intentions to run with Mulverhill.
As a member of the State Police, Cook served as a firearms instructor for 18 years, a road patrol trooper for six years, and led the Traffic Incident Management Team for nine years.
He also was a 9/11 Responder in New York City in 2001, and was part of the Hurricane Katrina Relief Team in 2005.
DANNEMORA ESCAPE
Cook is perhaps best known in the area as the officer who shot and captured David Sweat during the prison escape of June 2015.
Cook encountered Sweat on Coveytown Road in Northern Franklin County on June 28, 2015, and chased him through a field before shooting and wounding him.
Sweat and Richard Matt, both convicted murderers, escaped from the maximum security facility in Dannemora the night of June 5, 2015, and were on the loose for 23 days.
Matt was shot and killed by federal agents two days prior to Cook apprehending Sweat.
HARD WORKERS
Before joining the State Police, Cook spent four years as a New York State Department of Correctional Services officer and nine months as a deputy jailer for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
He lives in Burke, where he grew up on a dairy farm.
“My family has always been hard workers, something my wife Carrie and I instilled in our two daughters, Brianna and Danielle,” he said.
MULVERHILL CAREER
Mulverhill, 57, who also was heavily involved in the Dannemora manhunt in 2015 as sheriff, was first elected sheriff in 2010 after he retired as as sergeant from the State Police. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
In 2016, he ran for State Assembly against Democrat D. Billy Jones, but lost.
Mulverhill announced his intent to seek another term in late January.
“My 12 years in office speak volumes to who I am and just how diligently I have served the people of Franklin County,” he said last month.
“I overcame many obstacles and had many accomplishments during my tenure as Franklin County Sheriff, but there is still plenty of work to be done.”
Mulverhill declined to comment on Cook’s candidacy on Friday.
