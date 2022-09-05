BURLINGTON, Vt. — Local parents and educators can take advantage of “Container Gardening with Kids,” an upcoming webinar presented by KidsGardening at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.
Charlie Nardozzi and Sarah Pounders are presenters.
FLEXIBLE PROJECT
“Container gardening is really a broad definition of any kind of container, so whether that be a traditional clay pot or if you use like repurposed something fun,” Pounders said.
“I’ve seen people do them in bathtubs or old swimming pools. There’s just a wide range. The idea is that it’s above ground. You bring in the soil and plants. Sometimes, it’s an easy way to get started if you don’t have space or you just have a yard that is maybe not the best suited. Or you may have a balcony or at a school if you’re trying to find something small.”
Container gardening can be inexpensive, and it also can be expensive.
“It’s one of those things that are flexible and wide range,” she said.
“It’s just kind of giving people an idea what kind containers they can use, what soil is best, what plants are good, giving them some ideas about teaching through container gardens.”
FUN FOR KIDS
Container gardening works well with kids because of its ease and access.
“Especially for parents and teachers that have never gardened before,” Pounders said.
“A larger garden might be overwhelming. This is a good way to dip your feet into it. It’s also good because its mobile. For instance, I have seen schools who might not be allowed a permanent installation or they need the flexibility to move them around.”
START WITH BASICS
Container gardening can be accomplished in small spaces such as a courtyard.
The presenters will talk about container gardening basics including how to get one started, what the different options are, and what special considerations when working with kids, what kind of plants might be best for what kind of situation.
“We will talk about starting small, choose things that are easy to grow, choose things that are best for whatever climate you have and also things that are interesting to kids,” she said.
Easy snack edibles include cherry tomatoes, sugar snap peas or beans that grow quickly are good choices to engage children.
“Or things that are very colorful,” she said.
“Herbs that have smells. They can pull on leaves and smell. Plants that are engaging.”
WILL BE ARCHIVED
If Tuesday’s webinar isn’t doable, it can be viewed later online at: www.kidsgardening.org. Optional donations are welcome.
“We have a full archive of all sorts of different webinars that we have done the past year that are available there, too,” Pounders said.
“Another thing that people are interested in right now is our our grant programs for schools and for nonprofit organizations. So, we have a number of grant programs that will be opening this fall. We have our Budding Botanists Grant that will open next week. That one is specific for schools.
“And then, our Youth Garden Grant will open in October, and that one is also open to other nonprofit organizations like community gardens, libraries. All sorts of different programs can apply for that one.”
