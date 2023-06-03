CROWN POINT — The New York State Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative (BPHA) Caucus has won the Conservationist of the Year award for its support of Adirondack environmental science, education, jobs and wilderness protection.
The presentation will take place during the Adirondack Council’s annual Forever Wild Day Celebration, at the Crown Point State Historic Site on the shore of Lake Champlain.
The Council will hold a virtual annual meeting of its members on Wednesday, July 12.
The New York State Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus is a 76-member body of state legislators representing a third of residents across the State of New York from Long Island, the metro New York City area, and upstate; The Legislature has 213 members.
“The Adirondack Council was very pleased when the leaders of the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus chose the Adirondacks for their annual retreat and strategy sessions in 2021 and 2022,” Raul Aguirre, Adirondack Council Acting Executive Director, said.
“It is important for rural and urban communities of New York to work together and see the linkages that connect us. Neither of us can achieve our environmental or community-development goals without help or appreciating the similarities we share. The achievements we celebrate this year clearly illustrate that, and we are honored to once again have the Caucus join us in the Adirondacks as our Conservationist of the Year recipients.”
In 2022, an historic marker was placed on Old Military Road in Lake Placid, where the 19th Century Suffrage Settlement of Timbuctoo was located.
Prior to this, only the former cabin and farm of white abolitionist John Brown had been identified for the public, marked by historic signs and a state historic site.
Several former Suffrage Settlement sites are currently under study by archeologists hoping to find traces of their former inhabitants.
The Caucus has been working with the Adirondack Council and other local organizations as part of the outreach efforts of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative; Part of the initiative was an exploration and celebration of the history of Black people in the Adirondacks, including the Suffrage Settlements of Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties in the northeastern Adirondacks.
Suffrage Settlements were farming communities where Black men such as Lyman Eppes, of Troy, could gain the right to vote in New York by claiming and working lands offered by abolitionists.
Eppes obtained the $250 in property required of Black men who wished to vote at that time.
Eppes later founded a religious school and choir, was elected overseer of roads and inspector of elections in the Town of North Elba, where Timbuctoo and Lake Placid are located; His family remained in the area through the 1940s.
Other Suffrage Settlements included Blacksville, Bloomingdale, Vermontville, Ray Brook, Freeman’s Home, Township 9, St. Armand and Negrow Brook/Negro Hill; The latter two settlements are part of a current effort to rename those places in honor of the persons who lived there.
“The Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus thanks the Adirondack Council for honoring our work with their ‘Conservationist of the Year’ award,” Michaelle Solages, Chairwoman of the BPHA Caucus, said.
“The Adirondack Park is a national treasure belonging to every New Yorker. The Caucus continues its fight to address systemic inequities and injustices for people of color across this state. We can and must do more to ensure that the voices of all New Yorkers are heard when it comes to matters concerning the future of their Adirondack Park.”
The Timbuctoo Summer Climate and Careers Institute was funded through the work of the Caucus, receiving $2.1 million in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 budgets.
The program links prospective City University of New York students at Medgar Evers College with the State University College of Environmental Science and Forestry campus in Newcomb in Essex County.
New York City students spend two weeks learning about rewarding environmental careers not generally available at urban campuses and visiting the wilds of the Adirondack High Peaks.
The Institute is intended to create a pipeline to environmental careers for Black and Latino students, while providing the Adirondack Park with a larger, more diverse pool of talented young people.
The first cohort of students is set to arrive this summer.
“I want to thank Caucus Executive Director Joshua Joseph and Chairwoman Michaelle Solages of Nassau County and the members of the Executive Board for focusing their attention on the Adirondacks,” Aguirre said.
“We want to thank them for seeing the Adirondack Park for the national treasure that it is by engaging with its history and communities, expressing appreciation for its incredible wild beauty, standing up for the clean air and water it provides, and working to make the park a better, more accessible, safe, and welcoming place for all New Yorkers.”
The Caucus also helped to establish an important scientific research project intended to assess the impact of climate change, water pollution and air pollution on Adirondack lakes and rivers.
It has been nearly 40 years since the most recent comprehensive field survey of more than 1,400 major Adirondack lakes has been conducted.
The results of the last one led to a national acid rain program that cut dramatically the acid rain-causing air pollution falling on the Adirondacks.
The project will assess how that has translated into improvements in soil health and water quality, while also gauging the impacts of climate trends such as hotter summers and shorter winters.
The study will seek to understand how Adirondack lakes can help combat climate change, and provide necessary data that will aid in the protection of public health for New Yorkers.
According to Aguirre, The Caucus’s efforts have led to better recognition of the Park’s multi-cultural history. It has provided funding for a new careers institute to educate young people about environmental jobs; And, the Caucus fought for funding for a comprehensive, new scientific study of the impacts of climate change and pollution on Adirondack water quality.
