TICONDEROGA — Elvis tribute artist James Cawley offered to spar with a man heckling him during a show at the Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North Celebration.
Cawley was performing as Elvis when resident Frank Sheldon, who is often critical of town government on social media, appeared to begin a verbal attack on him from the crowd.
Cawley stopped the concert and came off the stage to confront Sheldon. The incident was broken up by Ticonderoga Town Police officers who were at the event and the concert resumed.
CONFRONTATION on VIDEO
A video of the confrontation posted to social media shows the two men shouting at each other until police intervene.
At one point, Cawley offered to take off his Elvis belt and fight Sheldon. No actual physical contact took place, however.
Sheldon ran for town supervisor in 2021 and lost to current Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Mark Wright, whom Cawley often supports on social media.
Cawley was appearing during the Superstars and Legends Live concert on July 4 in Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park.
He posted online about the confrontation.
“I want to extend an apology for dropping an f-bomb at the park last Tuesday night,” Cawley wrote. “I was approached and threatened during my performance and I have proper evidence of what transpired.
“The continued harassment was very upsetting and unwanted,” Cawley continued. “In all my 37 years of performing, I have never had anyone interrupt a show in that manner. I am concerned about the online threats and personal safety and I am doing what I can to deal with all that.”
SHELDON RESPONSE
Reached by email, Cawley said he didn’t want to comment for the story beyond what he’d already posted.
Sheldon said he was addressing what he believed to be political comments Cawley was making.
“I went to the Ticonderoga town park at approximately 8:45 to 9 p.m. in preparation to enjoying the fireworks,” Sheldon said by email. “Mr. Cawley took it upon himself to bring political off-color comments out to the public earlier that evening, as I understand. This type of thing should have been stopped in the hours before I got there but was not.
“The terrible language after I got there and heard by hundreds of people, physical threats and poorly selected dialog with our young people and children present, including the demeanor and rant, was embarrassing to our community,” he continued. “I support our people and community. This was not the best that we had to offer on this historic day.”
No arrests were made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.