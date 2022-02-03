PLATTSBURGH — Closures of the Rouses Point bridge and Grand Isle-Plattsburgh ferry crossing overlapped for a couple hours Wednesday morning.
Lake Champlain Transportation Company, which owns the ferry, temporarily shut down the crossing at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday due to weather conditions.
Operation manager Heather Stewart explained there had been a sustained wind in excess of 35 knots, or 40 miles per hour, with high gusts for close to 24 hours.
Additionally, ice that had broken up and refrozen south of the crossing had been blown by a strong southerly wind, which packed the ice on the Cumberland Head side, she said.
UPDATES
Stewart said Wednesday afternoon that Lake Champlain Transportation’s captains were monitoring wind and ice conditions, and crews were standing by to get under way when they could.
She added that the National Weather Service was estimating a wind shift in the late evening.
Once the crossing is up and running again, the company will immediately send out a text and email notification, Stewart said.
Lake Champlain Transportation planned to send out another update at 4 a.m. Thursday. The Charlotte-Essex crossing remained operational.
TRACTOR-TRAILER JACKKNIFED
Meanwhile, as the crossing remained halted, the Rouses Point bridge was closed to traffic after a tractor-trailer jackknifed across both lanes of U.S. Route 2, The Islander newspaper reported.
Clinton County Director of Emergency Services Eric Day estimated that the Rouses Point Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to block off the New York side of the bridge shortly after 8 a.m..
The bridge reopened just after 10 a.m., he said, noting the incident occurred on the Vermont side and was handled by that state’s agencies.
The Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Office did not return a request for more details about the accident.
On contingency plans for transporting patients from University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington when such closures happen, Day said his office communicates regularly with Lake Champlain Transportation and CVPH about ferry operations, and that the bridge closure was also communicated this morning.
“Alternate routing to UVM for critical transports could be the Crown Point bridge or potentially via helicopter,” he added.
MISSED APPOINTMENT
Due to the timing of the closures, Peru resident Pam Ballantine’s husband, Dan, missed his Wednesday morning radiation appointment at UVM Medical Center.
He is undergoing 30 days of treatment for a pituitary tumor, and since all his doctors are across the lake except for primary care, the couple opted for him to receive it in Burlington. The tumor affects Dan’s vision, necessitating Pam driving him to the appointments.
They usually take the Grand Isle-Plattsburgh ferry across the lake but, knowing it remained closed, made their way up to Rouses Point.
The two arrived to find vehicles backed up all the way into town, and learned from a truck driver who had been there for two hours about the tractor-trailer blocking the roadway on the Vermont side.
“By the time we got back even to Peru, it was 11:30, which is when the appointment was,” Pam said. “We could have gone down to (the Charlotte ferry), but ... I had another appointment for my mom today at 2:30 and had to pick up my grandson at 3, so it was not going to happen.”
Pam added that Dan’s appointment will be pushed one day out.
FAVORS BRIDGE
The Ballantines take care of their grandson during the week as both of his parents work for the Vermont Air National Guard. Her son drives over daily, which means he had to take the bridge home Tuesday night when his shift ended at 11 p.m. Her daughter-in-law is in the medical field so, due to the state’s COVID-19 response, she is on orders to remain in Vermont during the week.
Pam anticipated that she and Dan would take the Rouses Point bridge to Burlington Thursday if the Grand Isle-Plattsburgh crossing remained closed.
She said she would be in favor of a bridge connecting Vermont and New York in that area, even if there was a toll to cross.
She pointed to how the ferry rates keep increasing, which she understands is to pay employees and purchase fuel, but noted the environmental impacts of the ferry on the lake as well.
“I think (a bridge) would be more convenient.”
SECOND CLOSURE
This marks the second time Lake Champlain Transportation has had to halt the Grand Isle-Plattsburgh crossing in the last week.
The ferry was shut down from 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 to 5:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28 after south winds blew ice on the Cumberland Head ferry, the Press-Republican previously reported.
Prior to that, the last time the crossing had shut down was Feb. 8, 2019, Stewart said then.
On Wednesday, she compared the back to back temporary closures to the ice and wind experienced in the 1980s.
