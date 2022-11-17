PLATTSBURGH — The Strand Center for the Arts, in collaboration with Layer 8, Liquor & Wine Warehouse and Schluter Systems, will host a concert benefit in support of the Oriental Shriners.
The concert will include performances by Jamie Lee Thurston, Glass Onion and Taylor Lavalley Band and will take place Friday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Strand Theater located at 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh.
“I am so glad to be part of this,” Thurston said.
“Kids are so important to the world. I mean when you think about it, they are the future.”
SHRINERS MISSION
According to their website, the Oriental Shriners are a family-orientated organization that is a part of Shriners International, best known for operating 22 Shriner hospitals and medical centers for Children in the US, Canada and Mexico.
Also setting the stage will be Glass Onion who have performed for over 30 years to provide live music and support for benefits and facilities in and around the North Country.
Taylor LaValley will also show support for the Shriners with a live performance.
“I know the members of Glass Onion and Taylor Ranae LaValley,” Thruston said.
“Not only are they great people, but they are extremely talented and generous people.”
DOING SOME GOOD
Thurston has performed all over the US and in Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Poland. He has made it onto the Billboard Country Charts for his songs “It Can All Be Gone”, “Givin’ Up Breathin’”, “15 Minutes” for Rodney Atkins and “Livin’ the Good Life” produced by Trace Adkins, Montgomery Gentry, and Chris Cagle.
“At the end of the day people need to do some good, help people, be kind, and this is exactly that. It is great to be a part of it,” Thurston said.
