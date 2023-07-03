ALTONA — The Con Road Bridge over the north branch of the Great Chazy River in Altona has been closed to all traffic due to safety concerns of the bridge structure and portions of the approach roadway being washed out.
The area was damaged by heavy rains Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
According to the Clinton County Highway Department, the bridge will remain closed until the structure can be evaluated for safety and repairs can be made.
"Every effort will be made to expedite the work and re-open the bridge at the earliest possible time," the department said.
Several other roads in the north and northwest portions of the county were also closed on Sunday due to the heavy rains.
Crews have been out making repairs as quickly as possible.
Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said most roads that were closed on Sunday were open and passable on Monday.
"The goal is by the end of today to have all roads passable with two lanes of traffic," Day said.
Day said parts of the northwest area of the county probably received as much as 10 inches of rain Saturday night, and another 4 to 5 inches on Sunday.
"We don't usually get that much rain," he said.
"Highway crews will be busy for a while."
Day said that there were no injuries or fatalities reported due to the flooding.
Some homes did sustain damage as flood waters filled basements and affected structures.
