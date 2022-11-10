PLATTSBURGH — Election officials will tally absentee and affidavit ballots next Tuesday and write-in ballots will also be deciphered.
In Clinton County, there were 3,070 absentee ballots sent out, and 2,564 returned.
There were also about 350 affidavit ballots filled out that will also need to be counted on Tuesday.
“It was a very busy year,” Clinton County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Mary Dyer said.
“It was the busiest in the 12 years since I’ve been here.”
Early voting started on Oct. 29, 10 days before Election Day on Nov. 8.
There were 3,933 people who turned out and voted early in the county.
Dyer said there were a lot of people who had to fill out affidavit ballots at the polls because many had moved and did not record their change of address.
Those ballots will be cross-referenced with state records to ensure that votes are not counted twice.
In the days leading up the election, the Board of Elections office was besieged with inquiries of all kinds.
“We hade four or five people on the phone straight for five or six hours a day,” Dyer said.
There was also a large amount of write-in votes cast this year due mainly to active write-in campaigns from Chelsea Warick and Scott Decker in the county sheriffs race. A total of 3,847 write-in votes were cast in that race.
Zachary Remian also ran a write-in campaign for Ward 1 in the City of Plattsburgh.
None of the write-in candidates came close to winning.
Those write-in votes will be counted on Tuesday as well.
Absentee ballots can be received until Nov. 14 if they are postmarked no later than Nov. 8.
The Essex County Board of Elections will also do their vote canvass next Tuesday for the General Election.
A total of 15,465 ballots were cast in the election on Nov. 8 by county voters.
In addition, there were 180 affidavit ballots, usually filed when someone is not listed on voter rolls, and 122 absentee ballots received as of Thursday, according to the Essex County Board of Elections.
During Early Voting, 1,457 ballots were cast.
There were 297 write-in votes cast countywide.
In Franklin County, 14,977 votes were cast. No other information from the Franklin County Board of Elections was available.
