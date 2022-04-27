KEENE VALLEY – The Community String Orchestra of the Adirondacks is a thing that happened because professional cellist Esther Rogers Baker saw a vacuum.
“We met in 2017 for a three-session kind of trial run to see if people would be interested,” the orchestra director and Keene Valley resident said.
“Where that got started was that I'm a cellist and a lot of people were coming up to me and saying 'Oh, I wish that my kid could play in an orchestra, but there's no strings at school' or 'I play violin but I don't play with anybody.' I just started thinking there are a lot of string players that are not connected in any way or have very limited opportunities.”
CONFIGURATION IN FLUX
After the initial meet-up, the high interest level prompted the official establishment of the CSOA in the fall of 2017.
The orchestra ranges from 20 to 30 musicians.
“Last summer, I think we were closer to 40,” Baker said.
“It really depends each session. Sometimes we're closer to certain players. We're still bringing in those numbers right now to see what it's going to look like.”
Baker has a lot of specific goals for the orchestra.
“The biggest is just to give an opportunity for people to play from absolute beginner kids, adult beginners through to advanced players and to bring that community together for people who don't have an opportunity,” she said.
There is no school string program within the Adirondack Park.
“So, there's a big need for that in our area, and even outside of the Adirondacks, a lot of the surrounding schools don't have strings,” she said.
“A few do, Peru and Plattsburgh. I think Moriah does, but none within the park.”
STRETCHING COMFORT ZONES
The musicians are introduced to repertoire they may not have the opportunity to play or different styles they might not have played before.
“To bridge the generational gaps because it's open to all ages,” Rogers said.
“We have had as young as, I think, 6 all the way up to 80-plus. Our oldest current member might be 85.
“So it's just a real range of people to really create community that we're making something together regardless of our background or our politics or anything.”
CSOA is open to everyone wanting to participate and create.
“A really meaningful group making music together and experiencing things together,” she said.
“One of the things that's happened is that through that multi-generational and multi-skill level, people have really been encouraged to continue.
"Whether it's a kid having an adult say, 'Wow, you sound good.' Or a beginner adult with other adults that they didn't know that they would ever get to play in an orchestra and get to have that first experience. So, it's a real positive group.”
CSOA STRONG
When all the arts crashed, CSOA wasn't bowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It stayed financially stable, having more participants than ever for its outdoor session last summer.
“The orchestra is becoming an important part of the Adirondack arts scene as it focuses on the community of musicians who live here year round; the string players who live and grow up here," she said.
"Music is meant to be shared as an act of community."
CSOA's next session is May 5, 4:30 p.m. at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Dr., Lake Placid.
“Everyone is welcome, regardless of their age or their experience,” Baker said.
“We will rehearse on Thursdays at Lake Placid Center for the Arts for May and June.”
CSOA will have a concert and a fundraiser sale at the end of June TBD.
“Where people can donate used music and instruments that we will then resale as a fundraiser,” Baker said.
“I'm really excited that we're meeting at Lake Placid Center for the Arts. This is the first time that they've hosted us other than our sort of trial session. I really think places like LPCA should be supporting community groups and providing that connection for people in the community.
“I'm just really excited that they are going to host us this year, and I hope that more arts organizations will get behind community things as well as the professional groups that they bring in and that sort of thing. I think that's a really important part of keeping the arts alive.”
COMMUNITY STRING ORCHESTRA OF THE ADIRONDACKS
Director: Esther Rogers Baker
Website: www.adkstrings.org, www.erogerscello.com
