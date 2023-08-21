ELIZABETHTOWN — Sixteen months separate sisters, Shannon Bronson, 54, and Tracy Reen, 56.
They are close, and Polycystic kidney disease or PKD tests that bond daily.
As a live donor, one of Reen’s kidneys can save Bronson from the ravages of PKD, a genetic illness with no known cure that causes kidneys to enlarge and lose function, which has killed several members of their family.
What stands between Reen becoming Bronson’s hero is about $8,000 out-of-pocket costs to secure dependable care and safe transportation for a year post-transplant.
As of midday Monday, $2,075 has been raised on Bronson’s Help Hope Live web page: helphopelive.org/campaign/22162/
“I found out by error, basically when I was five months pregnant with my daughter,” she said.
“They did like the routine ultrasound. They found the cyst on the kidneys. We knew my mom had it. We knew that me or my sister and a 50 percent chance of inheriting it because it’s genetic. I called her (mother), and she was devastated. You don’t want your kid to have this disease because it’s not a really good outcome.”
IN THE FAMILY
The disease goes back generations to her grandmother, Leona Dupuis.
“She died when my mom was 14,” Bronson said.
“I didn’t even know who my grandmother was. I think it would have been my great-grandfather that had it and passed. I know it’s passed by generation to generation. My mom had a brother (Glen Caul), and he actually had it and passed away before my mom did in the ‘80s. I don’t know the exact date. We’ve had several cousins that actually have it.”
Her mother, Gloria (Caul) St. Dennis died August 8, 2003. Bronson moved back to the North Country after her dad, Stephen St. Dennis, passed in 2019.
Bronson’s family – her husband, Corey, her adult children, 30 and 35, and two grandchildren – and her sister’s family are a unit.
“The goal is for (Reen) to be my living donor,” she said.
“She just had the genetic testing for it which was highly stressful for us because I don’t want her to have it because we saw what it did to my mom. It’s a slow death. It’s bad. She passed it, so she does not have it, which is good. So, she doesn’t carry it. She has two more tests to do and hopefully, she will be my hero.”
GENETIC WORRIES
Bronson doesn’t know if her children are carriers.
“My daughter has two children and if something happens to them I would feel like really bad if she gave me her kidney and her kids ended up with it,” she said.
Bronson said it’s been a very long process for her sister and herself.
“Like she said, ‘You’re my sister, and we only have each other,’” she said.
“We knew our mom was sick, and mom started dialysis around this time frame. That’s how they would say I would start dialysis. It was always like a fight to see who is going to call mom first thing in the morning. The phone is busy. Tracy’s already got to her. So now every morning, me and my sister call each other and we talk to each other while she’s on her way to work because I work from home.”
Bronson is a certified medical billing and coder.
SAPS ENERGY
Times can get pretty rough.
Day to day, PKD leaves Bronson very fatigued with low energy, shortness of breath.
“I can’t do what I used to do,” she said.
“I used to love to hike and be outdoors more. If I go grocery shopping, I’m done for the rest of the day because I’m just tired. My ankles are starting to swell. It’s a tough journey, PKD.”
She can no longer participate in daily activities like she once did. A kidney transplant is her only option to fight back against PKD.
Bronson said she might look good on the outside but inside …
“I don’t work like normal people,” she said.
“My kidneys are five times as big as a person that has a normal kidney (fist size). I have two of those, and they are huge. They cut into other parts of your body. A cyst will hit a rib cage, and you’ll be in pain. You get UTIs. You get kidney stones. It’s a battle. It’s a life-threatening battle.
“If you don’t have kidneys, you’re dead basically. Dialysis is good in a way, but your life expectancy isn’t that great and then you’re confined. My mom was in the dialysis unit four times a week. Days she came home, she would be sick or exhausted. So, it’s not all bells and whistles.”
‘SHE WILL BE A SAVIOR’
UVM suggested Bronson sign up with trusted national nonprofit Help Hope Live.
“The funds for me are for anything that is pertaining to this kidney,” she said.
“If I have to travel to Vermont, they will cut a check out of the funds for a ferry ride or gas. All the funding is just for that and that only.
“Thank God for Tracy. Fingers crossed on that one. She will be a savior. Definitely.”
