PORT HENRY — A huge crowd that included state and local officials turned out over the weekend for a Save Moriah Shock rally in downtown Port Henry.
Almost 130 people held signs and chanted at passing motorists, many of whom beeped their horns in solidarity.
The Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility in Moriah’s Mineville hamlet is one of six prisons that the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced on Nov. 8 would be closed by March 10, 2022.
Moriah Shock employs 107 workers and has 74 inmates, which the state says is 25 percent of capacity. Workers would be offered jobs at other prisons.
At the rally Sunday were State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon), State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava.
‘KNOW IT’S A LONG SHOT’
Scozzafava, Stec, Simpson, and Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland met last week in Albany with State Corrections Commissioner Anthony Annucci to try to convince him Moriah Shock should stay open.
“I know it’s a long shot,” Scozzafava said. “But we have a pretty good case. This facility stands on its own merits.”
He said thousands of young men have been helped by the shock facility’s bootcamp-style program, which stresses calisthenics, education and community service.
Work crews go out most days from Moriah Shock to do manual labor for local and state government entities at campgrounds and municipal buildings. After the six month program, inmates are released on parole.
A work crew from Moriah Shock has helped construct the Ice Palace for the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival over the years and maintained the Town of Moriah’s two public campgrounds.
If Moriah Shock closed, the only remaining bootcamp-style prison in the state would be Lakeview, in Chautauqua County in western New York.
The Moriah facility was created in 1989 using former Republic Steel Fisher Hill mine property off County Route 7.
Moriah Shock has a $17 million annual budget, and a report commissioned by Essex County in 2010 said it has an $8 million impact on the region’s economy.
The rally was coordinated by Scozzafava and the three labor unions representing employees at Moriah Shock: Public Employees Federation, New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association and the Civil Service Employees Association.
Stec said not all of Moriah Shock’s budget would be saved by closure, since it provides free labor at state campgrounds in the Adirondack Park.
Simpson said he believes the state should diversify Moriah Shock by allowing counties to place prisoners there as a solution to the opioid crisis.
“Moriah Shock gives them the tools they need to be productive citizens,” Simpson said at the rally. “
Members of the undefeated Moriah Vikings high school football team, which plays for the Class D state championship Friday, also came to the rally.
Quarterback Rowan Swan said the shock camp isn’t a prison in the traditional sense.
“It’s a place where people get a second chance,” Swan said.
Stec said Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to turn prisons into drug and alcohol treatment facilities, but Moriah Shock already serves that purpose.
“That’s what shock is,” he said.
The other prisons scheduled to be closed are Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, Southport Correctional Facility, Downstate Correctional Facility, Rochester Correctional Facility and Willard Drug Treatment Campus.
The state says the facilities are no longer needed because the number of prisoners statewide has decreased by more than half, from 72,773 in 1999 to 31,469 this month.
