PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh’s second annual observance of “A National Day of Racial Healing” was held Tuesday in the HUB located in the Angell College Center.
The event was presented by The Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Center (TRHT) in conjunction with the Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
THEME
“Changing the Narrative,” a series that documents stories from communities across the country where people are working together to create lasting change, were featured in a “watch party” that included three one-hour segments followed by discussion led by TRHT Center members and in-person and virtual attendees.
SEGMENT 1
Part 1 was moderated by Allison Heard, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, and it explored diversity and inclusion challenges and issues faced on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus and in the communities of the North Country
“Let’s look at the issue of healthy food,” Heard said.
“Healthy food was an issue for the Buffalo community, and we might not think it’s a big issue in Plattsburgh or on campus. But I want to get you to think about it in a different way. So think about it from the perspective of students because this an issue that we have been talking about with our student government association.”
Students may write on a college withdrawal form that they want to go home and are withdrawing from classes.
“It might not necessarily be because they don’t like the classes and they don’t like the major,” she said.
“It might not necessarily be the housing structure that they miss. It might not even be the parent or the family member or the sibling that they miss. There are certain things about home that might be reflecting in the food and if we are not serving that food in the residence halls it could make them feel like that they are not at home.”
The college campus has plans to work more with Chartwells to provide more palatable offerings to students.
“To make that sure we are using some of the traditional spices, to make sure we integrating certain food celebrations into our normal everyday celebrations,” Heard said.
“I think they did a fantastic job during Ramadan, and not only the food they were offering but offering them at different times of the day when students are traditionally fasting. So, they won’t eat at traditional times. Let’s think about things that could establish home for our students or our employees here on campus.”
Attendees were asked to discuss challenges they saw in the Plattsburgh community.
“When we talk about healing, the first part of healing is you have to know what’s wrong,” Heard said.
“You have to be able to name the illness or name the disease. So, I’m going to ask you guys to get in groups of four and name the challenges. Name the challenges that you see.”
SEGMENT TWO
Part 2 was moderated by Dr. Vincent Carey, professor of history, with guest speaker, Jacqueline Madison, president of the North County Underground Railroad Historical Association and president of New York State Women’s Rights Alliance and TRHT board member.
They explored the history of systemic racism in the Plattsburgh area and its impact on our present-day communities.
“The first thing I’m going to do right now is briefly tell you what institutional racism is,” Carey said.
“I’m doing it because Mrs. Google told me. I know myself, but I thought I would get a definition. That’s why I asked Mrs. Google. Institutional racism is embedded in the laws and regulations of a society. It manifests itself as discrimination in criminal justice, housing, healthcare, education and political representation.”
In England, a Lawrence report was published in 1999 on the topic.
“Describes it as the collective failure of an organization, I will throw in my own two cents and a society, to provide appropriate professional services to people because of their color, culture, or ethnic origin through prejudice, ignorance, thoughtlessness and racist stereotypes,” Carey said.
“I’m going to stop there, and ask our guest to tell a story about institutional racism or racism.”
Madison shared a story she had not shared with anyone before.
“I grew up in the South, the Carolinas,” she said.
“I was born in South Carolina and raised in North Carolina. I was not called the n-word, and you would think being in the South that that would have happened as I was growing up. But I actually heard the n-word, and I was called that when I was in Washington state, and I was in my 30s.”
For Madison, racism is a way to dehumanize individuals and is a result of insecurity and what a person feels someone has done to them.
“In this particular incidence, my husband and I lived in a duplex compound,” she said.
“The realtors at the time saw us out there watering the lawn a lot, and no one else was doing it. They decided to ask us to water the lawns for all the other duplex compounds, and we were doing that.
“One day it was just myself, and I went to the house behind us to start the lawn watering and the lady came out and said, ‘You n-----, what are you doing here?’ I said, I’m just watering the lawn like the realtors asked us to do. She said, ‘Why are you doing it? I said it’s because the realtors. She got very irate with me, and she wanted me off.”
Madison did not water the woman’s lawn and called the realtors to tell them this tenant didn’t want her lawn watered.
The tenant was irate with the realtors, too.
“She said, ‘Don’t send that Black n--- — to my place,’” Madison said.
“They said, ‘You don’t own it.’ It turns out the insecurity of this lady was financial. She was having financial difficulties, and she felt that they perhaps should have asked her to do it as opposed to me. But she had never watered her lawn. So, she felt I had done something by doing that, by stepping up and watering the lawn. That is a case of racism that is based in someone that is insecure, who is financially struggling and the put it out on a person they feel has done it to them but that person had no place in that whole process.”
Madison pointed out that people mistakenly believe that racism happens only in the South.
“Racism is spread throughout the U.S. and throughout the world,” she said.
“Sometimes, it’s based on color. Sometimes, it’s based on ability or disabilities. In some cases, it’s really based on nothing. It’s just that people are mean as I had one lady say. “So what we need is to think of ways to address that, what you can do to point out and showcase, and maybe it’s just talking to people. Understanding what’s happening in their lives. I should say about six months later, that lady and I actually became friends. That’s because her financial insecurity was gone.”
Attendees were asked to talk about housing, healthcare, criminal justice, education and political representation as it relates to the local community.
SEGMENT THREE
Part 3 was moderated by Bridget Haina, associate professor of communication studies, who gave a brief history of TRHT, the center’s mission, progress and future plans.
Last spring, the center revised its five-year action plan.
“We are working to hire an executive director and working to develop a Historical Fellowship for students to participate and understand better our history of white supremacy and racial injustice in this area,” Haina said.
“We went from weekly circles to a monthly, everybody mark your calendars, first Friday of every month. We will have a Racial Healing Circle in this room, 12 to 1 tentatively.”
“Those Racial Healing Circles are not just open to the campus community, but to the community at large. We would love to see a greater involvement from people outside of the campus coming to bring that perspective.”
Attendees transitioned from open group discussions to deep listening, which is modeled by Racial Healing Circles.
“One of the main traits of the circle method and racial healing circle model is we really give space to the person talking,” Haina said.
“We are not there to respond. We’re not there to solve. We’re not there to fix anything. It’s really the process of listening with intent, to hear with intent to feel compassion, and a deeper understanding about somebody that is possibly different than us and had a different experience. In this instance, I would like you to share one person at a time and everybody else within the group to practice your deep listening.
“My prompt for you all is to describe a time when you changed a narrative in your own life. Something you previously believed, but no longer believe anymore. What or who brought about that change for you? What experience, what learning, what person, and how did your actions change after that narrative change? How did that change happen, and how did it affect you moving forward through your life? Have fun discussing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.