Friday, SEPT. 15
EVENT
Birding Excursion. 9 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Birders of all experience levels are welcome. Must pre-register by calling 518-562-6860. Point For more information, call or check the website at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com.
Saranac United Methodist Church’s 19th Annual Fall Rummage Sale. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saranac United Methodist Church, Route 3, Saranac. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., items half price; 4 to 8 p.m., items $1 a bag.
Community Healing Circle. Noon to 1 p.m., Angell College Center, Rugar Street, Plattsburgh.
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
TALK
A Virtual Tour of the Old Base Oval. 12:30 p.m., Plattsburgh Senior Center, 5139 North Catherine St., Plattsburgh. Helen Nerska showing photos of the original buildings and the histories associated with each.
Saturday, SEPT. 16
EVENT
First-annual Fun Run, Walk & Roll. 9 a.m, registration; 10 a.m. event begins at ARC’s PATH parking lot, 279 New York Road, Plattsburgh. Choose 1-mile or 3-mile loop. All abilities and mobilities welcome. Registration fee: $12 for kids age 12 and under; $35 for all others. Email tickets@cviarc.org or call 518-324-8176 or 518-324-8608. To be held rain or shine.
Elmore SPCA City Street Drive. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., intersections of US Avenue and Platt Street, Beekman and Cornelia Streets, and Margaret Street and Boynton Avenue, Plattsburgh.
Saranac United Methodist Church’s 19th Annual Fall Rummage Sale. 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saranac United Methodist Church, Route 3, Saranac. All items free.
Monarch Migration. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Learn about the butterfly life cycle, become a monarch to re-enact their incredible annual migration, and learn how you can help protect these amazing and beautiful insects. All ages and abilities welcome.
Outdoor Skills Series — Outdoor Safety 101. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join the Park Naturalist and special guests for a series of programs aimed at the beginner hiker. Each week will cover a different topic such as basic packing and gear, outdoor and hiking safety, basic map and compass, increasing your nature observation skills, and more. Come for one session or for them all. This program is geared toward teens and adults.
John Thomas Brook Historic Marker Celebration. Noon, Paul Smith’s College property on County Route 60, 150 yards east of the Six Nations Iroquois Cultural Center.
Sunday, SEPT. 17
EVENT
Touch a Truck. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saranac Lake Civic Center, 213 Ampersand Ave., Saranac Lake. Police, fire departments, towns, villages, contractors and businesses will bring an assortment of trucks, safety and rescue vehicles, and heavy equipment. Admission $5 per person, $20 per family.
100th Birthday Celebration for WWII Veteran Zeke. 2 p.m., Hobby Lobby Parking Lot, Champlain Centre Mall, Plattsburgh. Motorcycle escort departs parking lot at 2:30 p.m., drives to Champlain before returning to Plattsburgh. Ride ends at Penny’s Homestyle Cooking in Plattsburgh at 3:30 p.m.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be 2 to 3 miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
Hometown Cable Fundraiser. 3 to 8 p.m., Lakeview Pub and Grill, 769 State Route 9B, Champlain.
“Speak, Lord, Your Servant Is Listening” Priesthood Discernment Program. 4 p.m., St. Peter’s, 114 Cornelia St., Plattsburgh. Email ogdiscern@gmail.com for more info.
Monday, SEPT. 18
EVENT
Little Explorers: Ducks. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under.
MEETING
Clinton County Board of Health. 7 p.m., 1st Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh. Requests to address the Board of Health must be received two working days prior to meeting at health@clintoncountygov.com.
Tuesday, SEPT. 19
MEETING
Champlain Valley Toastmasters. 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Also available over Zoom. Email ransom@northnet.org or call 518-335-1951 for more information.
Wednesday, SEPT. 20
EVENT
Outdoor Skills Camp with Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Rec. 9 a.m. to Noon, Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. We will learn a little bit about outdoor safety, map and compass navigation, plant identification, animal tracking and fire building all in one morning. Register here: https://plattsburghny.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=29916
TALK
“The Photography of Warren Greene.” 2 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Greene to present slideshow of his work encompassing primarily birds, a variety of other wildlife and the natural world.
Aging in Place Housing Forum. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Outreach Center, 1349 Military Turnpike, Plattsburgh. Hosted by Clinton County Office NY Connects Implementation Team. Call 518-565-4620 or email aging@clintoncountygov.com to register.
“Queen City to Keeseville: A Sentimental 200 Year Journey.” 7 p.m., Keeseville Fire Department, 8 Pleasant St., Keeseville. Historian James R. Jones to present. Free.
MEAL
Chicken and Biscuits Dinner. 4 p.m. until gone, Knights of Columbus, 4253 Main St., Port Henry. $14.
Thursday, SEPT. 21
EVENT
Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.
Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided.
TALK
Welcome to Witherill. 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Historical Association, 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh. Susan Howell Hamlin will present images and stories of the iconic Witherill Hotel, downtown Plattsburgh mainstay for over 100 years.
MEAL
Ham and Scalloped Potato Dinner. 4:30 p.m., Westport Federated Church, 6486 Main St., Westport. Eat-in or takeout. $14, adults; $6, ages 5 to 12; ages 4 and under, free.
Friday, SEPT. 22
EVENT
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
TALK
Welcome to Witherill. 6:45 p.m., Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Drive, Plattsburgh. Susan Howell Hamlin will present images and stories of the iconic Witherill Hotel, downtown Plattsburgh mainstay for over 100 years.
Saturday, SEPT. 23
EVENT
Village of Champlain Sesquicentennial Celebration. All day, various locations in Champlain. A full schedule of events can be found on the village facebook page at tinyurl.com/yyfxpbsn.
Seed Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Take a short nature walk, learn a unique seed collection technique, and see how many different types we can find. All ages and abilities welcome.
Almanzo Wilder Farm’s Harvest Fest and Civil War Living History Event. 10 a.m. Almanzo Wilder Farm, 177 Stacy Road, Burke. Craft and farm market vendors welcome. Email farm@almanzowilderfarm.com for details and to sign up. Full event information available at almanzowilderfarm.com/events.
11th Annual Kids Fair and Festival. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Babbie Rural & Farm Learning Museum, 250 River Road, Peru.
2023 Adirondack Harvest Festival. Noon to 5 p.m., Essex County Fairgrounds, 3 Sisco St., Westport.
Sunday, SEPT. 24
EVENT
Almanzo Wilder Farm’s Harvest Fest and Civil War Living History Event. 10 a.m. Almanzo Wilder Farm, 177 Stacy Road, Burke. Craft and farm market vendors welcome. Email farm@almanzowilderfarm.com for details and to sign up. Full event information available at almanzowilderfarm.com/events.
11th Annual Kids Fair and Festival. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Babbie Rural & Farm Learning Museum, 250 River Road, Peru.
MEAL
Court Little Rose #1300 Roast Beef/Roast Pork Harvest Dinner. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., St Edmund’s Church Hall, 5526 State Route 11, Ellenburg. Adults, $15; Ages 6 to 12, $7; ages 5 and under, free. Takeout available.
Monday, SEPT. 25
EVENT
Little Explorers: Trees. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under.
Thursday, SEPT. 28
EVENT
Weekly Social Bridge. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $1, light refreshments provided.
Pinochle Night. 6:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. Free. Coaching available for beginners, light refreshments provided.
MEETING
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Meet at the Nature Center and join in for the next meeting of the Nature Book Club. This will be a rescheduling of our discussion of An Immense World by Ed Yong. PLEASE NOTE: This program meets both in person at the Nature Center AND online. Please e-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov if you’d like a link to join the discussion virtually.
TALK
The Extraordinary Life of Champlain’s Jehudi Ashmun. 6:45 p.m., Lake Forest Senior Living Community, 8 Lake Forest Drive, Plattsburgh. Presentation by Helen Nerska.
Abortion Access in America. 7 p.m., Lake Flower Landing, 421 Lake Flower Ave., Saranac Lake. Free, donations accepted.
Friday, SEPT. 29
EVENT
Weekly Bridge Tournament. 1 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Arrive at 12:45 for a 1 p.m. start. $2, light refreshments provided.
Saturday, SEPT. 30
EVENT
Granny’s Attic Unique Boutique Indoor Garage Sale. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Peru Community Church Fellowship Center, 13 Elm St., Peru.
Fall Scavenger Hunt. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a special fall-themed scavenger hunt along the trails of the park. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk will be approximately 1 mile on easy trails. Self-guided Scavenger Hunt also available at the Nature Center.
Outdoor Skills Series — Map and Compass. 10 to 11 a.m., Point au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Rd, Plattsburgh. Join the Park Naturalist and special guests for a series of programs aimed at the beginner hiker. Each week will cover a different topic such as basic packing and gear, outdoor and hiking safety, basic map and compass, increasing your nature observation skills, and more. Come for one session or for them all. This program is geared toward teens and adults.
Whiteface’s Oktoberfest. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Whiteface Mountain, Wilmington. One-day entry: $18, adults; $35, with a gondola ride if purchased online. Two-day entry: $50 online, includes gondola ride and 1-liter stein with a Spaten beer coupon. Seniors ages 65 and over can purchase one-day admission tickets online for $15 while juniors 12 and under are admitted for free. Visit tinyurl.com/yc5h9arw online for more information.
MEAL
Chicken and Biscuit Dinner Fundraiser. Noon to 6 p.m., Burke Fire Station, 1041 E Main St, Burke. Adults, $11; Ages 3 to 10, $5; Ages 2 and under, free. Funds raised will help the family of Donald Williams pay for his funeral, as they are unable to without help.
Sunday, OCT. 1
EVENT
Granny’s Attic Unique Boutique Indoor Garage Sale. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Peru Community Church Fellowship Center, 13 Elm St., Peru. Half price.
Whiteface’s Oktoberfest. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Whiteface Mountain, Wilmington. One-day entry: $18, adults; $35, with a gondola ride if purchased online. Two-day entry: $50 online, includes gondola ride and 1-liter stein with a Spaten beer coupon. Seniors ages 65 and over can purchase one-day admission tickets online for $15 while juniors 12 and under are admitted for free. Visit tinyurl.com/yc5h9arw online for more information.
North Country Mission of Hope Open House. 1 to 3 p.m., 3452 State Route 22, Peru. 25th anniversary celebration and retirement party for Sister Debbie.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the special 70th anniversary open house event at Dragoon’s Farm Equipment, followed by NCCS vs. Franklin Academy Malone JV girls soccer, and NCCS vs. Beekmantown JV girls soccer from the annual Cougar tip-off tournament.TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake channel 2, and Charter Channel 192: Champlain Village Board meeting and Clinton County Legislature meeting.
Home Town Cable’s Spectrum Cable-TV schedule for Monday and Tuesday Sept. 18 and 19.
TWC Channel 30, Saranac Lake Channel 2 and Charter Channel 192: Monday, and 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Home Town Cable’s Calvin Castine is at the Culver Hill Ceremony in Beekmantown, followed by NAC vs. NCCS JV boys soccer and NCCS vs. Saranac JV boys soccer.
